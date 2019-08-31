Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette's doubles show continues

If you go to a Blue Jays game this time of year, you have a 50/50 chance of seeing rookie Bo Bichette hit a double.

The 21-year-old hit his 15th double in 29 career games in a 7-4 loss to the Astros on Friday making him just the third player in the live-ball era to hit 15 or more doubles in his first 30 career games.

The only player with more doubles in 30 games was Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio who had 16, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Bichette, the son of Rockies great Dante Bichette, is batting .336/.370/.641 in his first 29 games with eight home runs and 14 RBIs.

Bichette had his ups and downs in the minors before his call up in July, but since making his debut in Toronto, an argument can be made he is the team's best player.

He, along with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. make up one of the more promising groups of youngsters in MLB.