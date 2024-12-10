Blue Jays reportedly trading for Guardians 2B Andrés Giménez, pitcher Nick Sandlin

Andrés Giménez is headed to the Blue Jays after spending the past four seasons in Cleveland. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Andrés Giménez is on the move.

The Toronto Blue Jays struck a deal to trade for Cleveland Guardians second baseman Giménez on Tuesday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Russell Dorsey. The Blue Jays are also getting pitcher Nick Sandlin in the deal. In exchange, the Guardians will receive infielder Spencer Horwitz.

Giménez, a three-time Gold Glove winner, has spent the past four seasons with the Guardians after getting his start in the league with the New York Mets in 2020. He had a .252 batting average and nine home runs with 63 RBI last season while helping the Guardians reach the ALCS for the first time since their World Series trip in 2016. He stole a career-high 30 bases in each of the past two seasons and quickly became one of the better defensive players in the league.

Giménez signed a seven-year, $106.5 million deal with the Guardians ahead of the 2023 campaign, which will carry him through the 2030 season.

The 26-year-old will now join the Blue Jays, who haven't won a playoff series since 2016. They went 74-88 last season, the second under manager John Schneider, and finished last in the AL East for the first time since 2013. They will pick eighth in the MLB Draft later this year.

Sandlin went a perfect 8-0 in 68 appearances on the mound for Cleveland last season, his fourth with the team. The 27-year-old has posted a 3.75 ERA in each of the past two seasons. Horwitz held a .265 batting average with 12 home runs and 40 RBI last season with the Blue Jays, both of which were career highs.

The Blue Jays' deal with Giménez marked their second significant move Tuesday. They agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with right-hander Yimi García earlier in the day. García spent part of last season with Toronto before he was dealt to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the trade deadline in July. He ended the season on the injured list due to right elbow inflammation. He's expected to be healthy for the start of the 2025 season. García held a 2.70 ERA in 29 appearances with the Blue Jays last season.