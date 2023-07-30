Blue Jays get reliever Jordan Hicks in trade with Cardinals

TORONTO — Right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Right-handed pitching prospects Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse were sent to St. Louis in return.

Righty reliever Mitch White was designated for assignment to make space on Toronto's 40-man roster.

The deal was the Blue Jays' second with the Cardinals in a little over a week as Toronto picked up lefty reliever Genesis Cabrera from St. Louis on July 21.

Hicks (1-6) has a 3.67 earned-run average this season with eight saves and 59 strikeouts over 41 2/3 innings pitched.

White (0-1) has a 7.11 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 12 2/3 innings this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2023.

