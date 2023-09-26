Blue Jays reinstate Brandon Belt from 10-day injured list and recall Jay Jackson

TORONTO — First baseman and designated hitter Brandon Belt has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays.

He will bat sixth for Toronto in tonight's game against the New York Yankees.

Belt was out with lumbar spine muscle spasms.

Right-handed reliever Jay Jackson was also recalled from triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays ahead of the critical game against the visiting Yankees.

Infielder Spencer Horwitz and hard-throwing righty Nate Pearson were sent to the Florida Complex League in corresponding moves.

Toronto holds the American League's second wild card spot with six games left in the regular season.

Belt is hitting .251 this season with 16 home runs but sports a solid .369 on-base percentage.

Jackson (3-1) has a 2.36 earned-run average with 25 strikeouts over 26 2/3 innings pitched for Toronto.

Pearson (5-2) has a 4.85 ERA over 42 2/3 innings with 43 strikeouts and a save.

Horwitz is hitting .256 with a home run and seven runs batted in his first 15 Major League Baseball games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.

The Canadian Press