Blue Jays recall Thornton, option Castro ahead of series finale against Orioles
The Toronto Blue Jays recalled right-hander Trent Thornton from triple-A Buffalo on Sunday and optioned right-hander Anthony Castro to the Bisons.
Thornton was active for Sunday's road game against the Baltimore Orioles.
He entered play with a 1-3 record and 4.60 earned-run average over 36 appearances this season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2021.
The Canadian Press