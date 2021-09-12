Blue Jays recall Thornton, option Castro ahead of series finale against Orioles

The Toronto Blue Jays recalled right-hander Trent Thornton from triple-A Buffalo on Sunday and optioned right-hander Anthony Castro to the Bisons.

Thornton was active for Sunday's road game against the Baltimore Orioles.

He entered play with a 1-3 record and 4.60 earned-run average over 36 appearances this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press

