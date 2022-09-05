Blue Jays recall reliever Zach Pop for critical doubleheader in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Right-handed reliever Zach Pop has been recalled from triple A by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pop will serve as Toronto's 29th man in a day-night doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles.

The native of Brampton, Ont., has pitched 6 2/3 innings for the Blue Jays so far this season, allowing nine hits and two runs with one strikeout.

Pop was acquired by Toronto in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Aug. 2.

Infield prospect Jordan Groshans was sent to Miami for Pop, fellow reliever Anthony Bass, and catcher Edward Duran.

The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hang in the balance in the four-game series in Baltimore as the Orioles trail Toronto by 2.5 games in the American League wild card race.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2022.

The Canadian Press