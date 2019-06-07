Blue Jays quietly extend GM Ross Atkins beyond 2019 season

The Blue Jays have quietly extended general manager Ross Atkins' contract beyond 2019, according to sportsnet.ca, a move that will keep in place the man who has overseen a significant transition since the team reached the 2016 ALCS.

The report had no details on the extension on an initial four-year deal Atkins, 45, signed in December 2015 but said the extension at least covers the 2020 season. Team president and CEO Mark Shapiro declined to comment to sportsnet.ca on any front-office employee's contract status.

Despite the team's current 23-39 record entering Friday's play, the Blue Jays have the third-ranked farm system in MLB, according to Baseball America, and in addition to MLB Pipeline's No. 1 prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who arrived in the majors this season, there are other youngsters such as Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Nate Pearson set to make their marks, too.

Considering that the Jays were only a series loss to the Indians from the 2016 World Series, the makeover is stark.

When injuries and poor play hampered Toronto the past two seasons, Atkins traded players such as Josh Donaldson, Russell Martin and Kevin Pillar.

Work remains, but at the big-league level, sportsnet.ca notes, Atkins has acquired controllable major-leaguers including Teoscar Hernandez (for Francisco Liriano), Trent Thornton (for Aledmys Diaz), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (for $22 million), Randal Grichuk (for Dominic Leone and Conner Greene) and Joe Biagini (Rule 5 draft). The assessment: The Jays added talent without giving up much.

There have been misses. Put Kendrys Morales' three-year, $33 million deal, among a few others, in that category.

But by spending conservatively (Grichuk’s $52 million extension is the biggest long-term commitment) and pushing the Jays to lean into analytics, focus on player development and hire a high-performance staff, Atkins, Shapiro (signed through 2020) and manager Charlie Montoyo (2021) appear to have a newly young organization headed in the right direction in an extremely tough AL East.