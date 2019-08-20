Blue Jays prospect T.J. Zeuch throws no-hitter at Triple-A
A Toronto Blue Jays prospect had a night to remember for the team’s Triple-A affiliate on Monday night, as T.J. Zeuch threw a no-hitter for the Buffalo Bisons.
Zeuch threw 114 pitches, 73 for strikes, walking one while and hitting a batter in his nine no-hit innings.
Their first round pick — 21st overall in the 2016 draft — Zeuch has had an up-and-down journey through the minor league system, but on Monday he was as good as it gets against the Rochester Red Wings.
The 24-year-old was shut down earlier this season in spring with a strained lat, and Monday’s outing was just his 11th start of the season. He came into the game with a 4.58 ERA in his 10 starts at the level.
The no-hitter dropped his ERA nearly a full run, as he finished the game with a 3.84 mark.
Zeuch’s no-no really came down to the wire. With one out in the ninth inning, Jonathan Davis made a spectacular diving catch to keep Zeuch’s bid intact. He retired the final batter of the game, and history was made.
Zeuch joins Bartolo Colon as the only other player in Bisons history to throw a no-hitter.
