Blue Jays prospect T.J. Zeuch throws no-hitter at Triple-A

TAMPA, FL - MAY 01: 2016 Blue Jays first round pick T. J. Zeuch of the Blue Jays delivers a pitch to the plate during the Florida State League game between the Tampa Yankees and the Dunedin Blue Jays on May 01, 2017, at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium in Dunedin, FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A Toronto Blue Jays prospect had a night to remember for the team’s Triple-A affiliate on Monday night, as T.J. Zeuch threw a no-hitter for the Buffalo Bisons.

Zeuch threw 114 pitches, 73 for strikes, walking one while and hitting a batter in his nine no-hit innings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Their first round pick — 21st overall in the 2016 draft — Zeuch has had an up-and-down journey through the minor league system, but on Monday he was as good as it gets against the Rochester Red Wings.

He got it! https://t.co/xI2gyHJm6B — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) August 20, 2019

The 24-year-old was shut down earlier this season in spring with a strained lat, and Monday’s outing was just his 11th start of the season. He came into the game with a 4.58 ERA in his 10 starts at the level.

The no-hitter dropped his ERA nearly a full run, as he finished the game with a 3.84 mark.

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Zeuch’s no-no really came down to the wire. With one out in the ninth inning, Jonathan Davis made a spectacular diving catch to keep Zeuch’s bid intact. He retired the final batter of the game, and history was made.

Story continues

Zeuch joins Bartolo Colon as the only other player in Bisons history to throw a no-hitter.

More Blue Jays coverage from Yahoo Sports