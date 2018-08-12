Blue Jays promote prospects Danny Jansen, Sean Reid-Foley

Danny Jansen has been called up to the Toronto Blue Jays. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays will give fans a glimpse at a pair of the team’s top prospects before the 2018 season ends — even if they’re not ready to call up the biggest prize just yet.

The Blue Jays have called up catcher Danny Jansen and pitcher Sean Reid-Foley, who is expected to take the mound for Toronto on Monday, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

Per MLB Pipeline, Jansen is the club’s No. 3 prospect trailing only Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. The 23-year old is one of the number six catching prospects in all of baseball. He profiles better as contact hitter than a power hitter, and does possess decent strength as evidenced by his 12 home runs in Triple-A this season. Toronto selected the catcher in the 16th round of the 2013 MLB Draft while he was still attending high school at Wisconsin Prep.

Reid-Foley, 22, qualifies as the Jays’ 10th best prospect and third best amongst pitchers. The righty brings with him a four-pitch repertoire including a: fastball, slider, curveball, and changeup. His fastball is his best pitch and has the ability to peak at 97-miles-per-hour. The Jays drafted the 6-foot-3 pitcher in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

So while much to the chagrin of some Jays fans that it was not Vlad Jr. being called up, at least those watching can get a little primer of what the rest of the team’s future may look like.

