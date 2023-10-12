Blue Jays president Shapiro says general manager Atkins will return next season

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says general manager Ross Atkins will return next season.

The status of the GM was one of the first questions Shapiro was asked during his end-of-season media availability today at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays were eliminated in the American League wild-card series last week in Minnesota.

It was the third time in four years that the Blue Jays were swept in the first round.

Toronto qualified for the playoffs on the penultimate day of the regular season.

The Blue Jays have lost their last seven post-season games, a skid that dates back to the 2016 AL Championship Series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press