Blue Jays Podcast: Ricky Romero shares memories of Roy Halladay

Welcome to “Digging In with J.P. Arencibia,” a Yahoo Sports podcast and video series hosted by former Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia and Yahoo Sports Blue Jays reporter Nick Ashbourne.

On this episode

Former Toronto Blue Jays starter Ricky Romero joins the show to talk about his memories of his Hall of Fame teammate Roy Halladay and to guess at who will be a part of the next Hall of Fame class.

On the show:

00:20 - Brandy Halladay’s amazing Hall of Fame speech.

04:30 - Looking ahead to the 2020 Hall of Fame class.

6:00 - The Curt Schilling dillemma.

7:10 - Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, in or out?

10:49 - Larry Walker’s last year on the ballot.

12:40 - Is defence and longevity enough for Omar Vizquel?

14:00 - How Manny Ramirez differs from Bonds and Clemens.

15:28 - The rest of the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot.

19:50 - Ricky Romero remembers playing with Roy Halladay.

22:22 - The changing dialogue around mental health among athletes.

24:20 - How to address the steroid era in the Hall of Fame.

27:00 - Who will be the next Blue Jay in the Hall of Fame?

29:20 - Is Mark Buehrle a Hall of Famer?

31:50 - Life after retirement for Ricky Romero.

36:30 - Ryan Borucki’s return and projection down the stretch.

43:00 - Would you rather: Triple your tip or always tip $0?

ST. LOUIS, MO - JUNE 26: Starter Ricky Romero #24 and J.P. Arencibia #9 both of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate a victory against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on June 26, 2011 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

