Blue Jays Podcast: Joe Biagini explains what's changed this season
Welcome to “Digging In with J.P. Arencibia,” a Yahoo Sports podcast and video series hosted by former Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia and Yahoo Sports Blue Jays reporter Nick Ashbourne.
On this episode
Toronto Blue Jays reliever Joe Biagini joins the show to talk a little deeper about some of life’s finer absurdities. Here’s how the episode unfolds:
J.P. gives some insight from his own experiences with the media into the New York Mets dustup with a reporter
How this season has been different for Biagini with a defined role
Finding common ground with fellow Rule 5 pick Elvis Luciano
Old Town Road: Bad, or the worst?
Three rounds of Would You Rather, where Biagini gives a very altruistic answer regarding a banana gun that shoots smaller bananas
John Farrell now living his dream job on a lobster boat
