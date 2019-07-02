Blue Jays Podcast: Joe Biagini explains what's changed this season

Welcome to “Digging In with J.P. Arencibia,” a Yahoo Sports podcast and video series hosted by former Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia and Yahoo Sports Blue Jays reporter Nick Ashbourne.

On this episode

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Joe Biagini joins the show to talk a little deeper about some of life’s finer absurdities. Here’s how the episode unfolds:

J.P. gives some insight from his own experiences with the media into the New York Mets dustup with a reporter

How this season has been different for Biagini with a defined role

Finding common ground with fellow Rule 5 pick Elvis Luciano

Old Town Road: Bad, or the worst?

Three rounds of Would You Rather, where Biagini gives a very altruistic answer regarding a banana gun that shoots smaller bananas

John Farrell now living his dream job on a lobster boat

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 15: Joe Biagini #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws to first base against the Minnesota Twins during the game on April 15, 2019 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. All players are wearing number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

