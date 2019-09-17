Blue Jays Podcast: Anthony Kay continues his quest for Canadian cuisine

Welcome to “Digging In with J.P. Arencibia,” a Yahoo Sports podcast and video series hosted by former Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia and Yahoo Sports Blue Jays reporter Nick Ashbourne.

Toronto Blue Jays rookie pitcher Anthony Kay joined the organization in the Marcus Stroman trade, and has quickly endeared himself to the fanbase on Twitter. He joins J.P. and Nick to talk about his connection with the fans, Canadian snacks, and baseball, of course.

04:20 - The secret world of donuts in Major League Baseball culture.

17:34 - Anthony Kay joins the show.

17:57 - Turning down an offer out of high school and developing into a first round pick.

18:37 - Getting called up to the majors.

19:58 - Interacting with fans of a new franchise on Twitter.

21:40 - What’s left on his Canadian food bucket list.

23:10 - Guilty pleasure snack foods.

24:27 - The shock of being traded to the Blue Jays.

25:39 - How to develop new pitches, and the difference in philosophies between the Mets and Jays.

27:30 - Blue Jays rookie dress up day.

29:45 - Anthony’s off-season habits and beard management.

34:00 - The Blue Jays newfound strength in the catching tandem.

41:16 - Would you rather: Sweat maple syrup or have to eat a pinecone with every meal.

