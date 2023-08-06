Blue Jays play the Red Sox after Springer's 4-hit game

Toronto Blue Jays (62-50, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (57-53, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (10-6, 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brennan Bernardino (1-1, 2.72 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Boston Red Sox after George Springer had four hits against the Red Sox on Saturday.

Boston has a 30-25 record in home games and a 57-53 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

Toronto is 32-26 on the road and 62-50 overall. The Blue Jays are 35-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Red Sox have a 7-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 71 RBI for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran is 11-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Springer has 15 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield is 13-for-44 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by three runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: day-to-day (wrist), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press