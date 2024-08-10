Blue Jays play the Athletics leading series 1-0

Oakland Athletics (48-69, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (54-62, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (2-3, 4.64 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez (1-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -149, Athletics +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

Toronto has a 54-62 record overall and a 29-29 record in home games. The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .384.

Oakland is 48-69 overall and 19-39 on the road. The Athletics have a 26-46 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jays hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 23 home runs while slugging .551. Alejandro Kirk is 14-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has a .288 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 20 doubles, two triples and 28 home runs. JJ Bleday is 11-for-34 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .258 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Athletics: 4-6, .209 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press