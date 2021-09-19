Blue Jays place starter Hyun-Jin Ryu on 10-day IL with mild neck strain

Julia Kreuz
·2 min read

Hyun-Jin Ryu has landed on the 10-day injured list. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed left-handed starter Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day injured list with a mild neck strain, general manager Ross Atkins announced on Sunday.

The move is retroactive to Sept. 18.

Ryu is expected to miss his next start and is considered day-to-day. Atkins says Ryu started feeling "significant tightness" on his neck the day after his Friday start against the Minnesota Twins. The lefty allowed five runs and five hits in the 7-3 loss and didn't make it past the second inning.

"It wasn't something that he felt while pitching," Atkins said on Sunday. "He woke up the next day with significant tightness and it looks like it's a mild strain. So, we decided not to push through at this point."

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled reliever Tayler Saucedo from triple-A Buffalo.

As for Ryu's spot in the rotation, Atkins expects Ross Stripling to be "a piece of the solution."

"I think we're still in a decent position to be able to weather the hit," Atkins said. "And hopefully the hit is just one turn through the rotation."

The 34-year-old Ryu hasn't been his dominant self this season, sporting a 4.34 ERA and 1.209 WHIP over 29 starts. A former Cy Young contender, Ryu signed a four-year, $80-million deal with the Jays at the end of 2019.

