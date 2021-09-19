Blue Jays place starter Hyun-Jin Ryu on 10-day IL with mild neck strain

Hyun-Jin Ryu has landed on the 10-day injured list. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed left-handed starter Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day injured list with a mild neck strain, general manager Ross Atkins announced on Sunday.

The move is retroactive to Sept. 18.

Ryu is expected to miss his next start and is considered day-to-day. Atkins says Ryu started feeling "significant tightness" on his neck the day after his Friday start against the Minnesota Twins. The lefty allowed five runs and five hits in the 7-3 loss and didn't make it past the second inning.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (neck tightness) placed on 10-day IL



🔹 LHP Tayler Saucedo recalled from Triple-A and will be active today pic.twitter.com/5obkH105uJ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 19, 2021

"It wasn't something that he felt while pitching," Atkins said on Sunday. "He woke up the next day with significant tightness and it looks like it's a mild strain. So, we decided not to push through at this point."

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled reliever Tayler Saucedo from triple-A Buffalo.

As for Ryu's spot in the rotation, Atkins expects Ross Stripling to be "a piece of the solution."

"I think we're still in a decent position to be able to weather the hit," Atkins said. "And hopefully the hit is just one turn through the rotation."

The 34-year-old Ryu hasn't been his dominant self this season, sporting a 4.34 ERA and 1.209 WHIP over 29 starts. A former Cy Young contender, Ryu signed a four-year, $80-million deal with the Jays at the end of 2019.

