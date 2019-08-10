Blue Jays place Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on 10-day injured list

Lourdes Gurriel injured his quad on a play at first base against the New York Yankees. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

We've placed OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 10-day IL (left quad strain) and recalled RHP Brock Stewart from the @BuffaloBisons. pic.twitter.com/CSdjqbo86s — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 10, 2019

Gurriel Jr. left Thursday’s 12-6 loss to the New York Yankees after he collapsed while running to first base in the bottom of the ninth inning. He stayed down for several minutes before the training staff helped him off of the field.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said after the game that the team believed Gurriel Jr.’s injury was just a cramp, but the 25-year-old will now miss some time as his injured quad heals.

Gurriel Jr. is hitting .279 with 19 home runs and 47 RBI in 79 games.

