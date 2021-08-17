Blue Jays outfielder George Springer on 10-day injured list with knee sprain

WASHINGTON — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain.

The move, announced Tuesday before the Blue Jays started a two-game series with the Washington Nationals, is retroactive to Sunday.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said there is no timetable for Springer's return.

Springer left Saturday night's game at Seattle in the seventh inning with a sprained left ankle.

While dealing with the injured ankle, Springer said he felt discomfort in the knee, and an MRI revealed the sprain.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for the Blue Jays, who entered Tuesday's contest four games out of an American League wild-card spot.

Springer's first season in Toronto has been beset by injuries after he signed a six-year, US$150-million contract in the off-season, but he had been rounding into all-star form. He was named the American League's player of the week on consecutive occasions on Aug. 2 and Aug. 9.

Springer is batting .269 with 16 home runs and 35 runs batted in over 49 games this season.

In a corresponding roster move, the Blue Jays recalled infielder Otto Lopez from triple-A Buffalo and activated him before Tuesday's game.

Lopez, a Dominican who spent much of his childhood in Montreal, is hitting .282 in 11 games with Buffalo after being called up from double-A New Hampshire, where he hit .330 over 69 appearances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press