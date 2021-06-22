George Springer's return makes Blue Jays' offense even more lethal

The Toronto Blue Jays are getting their $150-million man back.

Superstar George Springer will play centre field and bat fifth for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins after being on the injured list since May 5 with a right quad strain.

#BlueJays George Springer will bat 5th in tonight's lineup vs #Marlins and play centerfield in his return from the IL (quad). — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 22, 2021

The 31-year-old's Blue Jays career has started on a sour note after inking a monster six-year contract in the offseason. He's been limited to just four MLB games in 2021 — all as the designated hitter — due to the quad injury and a separate oblique issue that plagued him at the end of spring training and into April.

Blue Jays fans did get a glimpse of what the outfielder adds to the lineup over that four-game cameo, as he swatted two home runs and stole a base.

Toronto's offence was already one of the most potent in the majors without Springer in the fold, ranking first in home runs per game, and second in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS. Adding a perennial all-star with a career .852 OPS lengthens the lineup and will create even more headaches for opposing pitchers.

George Springer is back and ready to mash. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

With only three everyday outfield spots to split between Springer, Teoscar Hernandez, Randal Grichuk and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., expect manager Charlie Montoyo to cycle his four quality options through the DH spot with regularity.

Springer had been on a rehab assignment with the triple-A Buffalo Bisons prior to rejoining the big club, recording three hits in 17 at-bats. He played centre field in four of the five games down on the farm.

