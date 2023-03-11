Blue Jays' new aggressive style should allow Merrifield, Varsho to thrive

The Blue Jays will look to cause havoc on the bases in 2023, which is great news for Whit Merrifield and Daulton Varsho.

Ethan Diamandas
·Blue Jays Reporter
·4 min read
The Blue Jays&#39; new brand of baseball will work just fine for Whit Merrifield. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)
The Blue Jays' new brand of baseball will work just fine for Whit Merrifield. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

DUNEDIN, Fla. – The Toronto Blue Jays are ready to play fearlessly.

The havoc on the bases was part of the club’s style a season ago, but with a full year of John Schneider at the helm, the aggressiveness will only ramp up.

“[Schneider is] just encouraging guys to not be scared to go out and make a play,” said Whit Merrifield, who stole 16 bases last season. “Running the bases, the biggest thing is you can’t be scared to get thrown out. You’ve got to have, not a reckless mentality, but a confident mentality.”

Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was a good – perhaps extreme – example of what Schneider was looking for. After reaching first base, Merrifield made a calculation. He drew a throw-over from Mitch Keller. Perfect. Now he could set a trap.

Merrifield took a short lead the next time, then suddenly crossed his feet and took a few hard steps. The Pirates defence screamed at Keller to step off, so he disengaged. Merrifield scampered back to the bag, satisfied his plan had worked.

Because of the new rules governing pace of play, a pitcher is allowed to step off the rubber twice per at-bat. If he wants a third disengagement, he must get the runner out, otherwise the opposing team gets a free base. That’s exactly what Merrifield was playing into – he knew Keller would be hesitant about another pick-off attempt.

The 34-year-old shuffled and got a great jump, dashing to second so quickly the catcher didn’t even bother throwing it down. Not a moment later, Merrifield tried to catch the Pirates slacking by sprinting to third while the pitcher held the ball, but he got nabbed on a close play.

“I probably won't be as crazy on the bases as I am right now,” Merrifield said of his regular-season approach. “But this is what spring training is for. Try things and see what works.”

Blue Jays veterans like Merrifield and Kevin Kiermaier figure to benefit from the club’s baserunning mentality, but nobody on the roster fits the mould quite like Daulton Varsho. Acquired this offseason from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the 26-year-old is a wild man on the diamond.

Varsho said he dabbled in many sports growing up, including tennis, basketball, and football, where he played free safety. Unsurprisingly, he settled on baseball – Gary Varsho, Daulton’s dad, played eight years in the big leagues. When Gary served as the Philadelphia Phillies bench coach from 2002 to 2006, Daulton got a close look at how a hard-nosed baseball team operates.

“Guys like Kenny Lofton, Shane Victorino, Jimmy Rollins,” Varsho said, “they kind of showed me the way of being the player who I am.”

Varsho’s gritty style of play gives off shades of Mike Trout. Obviously the Los Angeles Angels star is elite at what he does, but Varsho, like a younger Trout, is compact, powerful, and full speed, full-time.

“It’s a lot more fun,” Varsho said of his high-flying style of play.

Part of that enjoyment stems from causing chaos on the bases.

“I'm trying to take every 90 [feet] I can try to be really aggressive,” he said. “But smart-aggressive.”

As the adage goes, speed never slumps. Varsho is prone to streakiness – for example, he hit for a .904 OPS in May last season, then for a ghastly .488 OPS in June – but he’s gung-ho between the white lines, slump or no slump. Over the years, though, he’s learned to rein in that intensity, opting to use it in spurts instead of flaming out or pulling up lame with injury. So Varsho makes exceptions.

“You also have to be smart,” he said. “Can't go full throttle in the outfield every single day and expect your body to feel good for when you get to postseason time.”

Timeliness is key, meaning some roll-overs or bloopers on defence might not always warrant the rabid hustle. That said, the Varshos and Merrifields of the world know where their value lies. While these two grinders aren’t quite as impactful as A-graders like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette, they have a sneaky-crucial role to play in Toronto this season.

The Blue Jays need that vicious intensity – it’ll help them win games. Because come October, one play could make all the difference.

Latest Stories

  • 4 Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended for season, coach and GM for 5 games after 'off-ice incident': WHL

    The head coach and general manager of the Western Hockey League's Moose Jaw Warriors have been sidelined, along with four major junior hockey players, following an investigation into an undisclosed off-ice incident while the team was in Edmonton. The league announced the conclusion of an investigation into a violation of team rules and the league's policies on Friday, along with the resulting sanctions against the Warriors, which include a $25,000 fine. The four Moose Jaw players, who were previ

  • One Dodgers rookie stopped swinging because he had to. Data says more MLB hitters should follow suit

    Everyone knew he wasn't going to swing. And Miguel Vargas still walked four times. Does a depressing new strategy loom for MLB?

  • Thompson pitches three perfect innings as Blue Jays down Red Sox 2-0

    FORT MYERS, Fla. — Zach Thompson pitched three perfect innings to pick up the win, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in spring training baseball action Friday. Thompson struck out two and didn't allow a baserunner over his three innings of work. Relievers Thomas Hatch, Sem Robberse and Jimmy Robbins combined to scatter five hits over six innings, with Robbins picking up the save. Wynton Bernard drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning. Rainer Nunez ad

  • Watch: Insane shot ends up precariously perched at 2023 Players Championship

    Would you play through? Inclement weather suspended play, and Nick Taylor won't have to decide until the second round resumes Saturday.

  • Curling Canada calls for end to double standards, misogynistic comments levelled at women curlers

    Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson's volume increased with each of three times she belted out "clean" after throwing her final rock in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts last month in B.C., clinching a record-tying fourth straight Canadian women's championship title. The shouting comes with the territory in curling, regardless of the gender of the person tossing the rock, but a small segment of spectators seems particularly bothered by the sounds when they come from women curlers. That's according t

  • Young Sheldon EP Says 'Conversations' Have Begun About Whether Big Bang Prequel Will End With Season 7

    It doesn’t take a genius to see that Young Sheldon is closer to the end than it is the beginning. The Big Bang Theory spinoff, currently in Season 6, is two years into a three-season renewal, which culminates in Season 7. And according to executive producer Steve Holland, preliminary talks have begun, at least internally, about whether […]

  • Magic Mike: Ontario's McEwen sends host team to final four, Bottcher also wins

    LONDON, Ont. — Mike McEwen's first lead of the game came at the perfect time. The Ontario skip made a big-weight hit to score a pair in the 10th end for a thrilling 9-8 victory over Alberta's Kevin Koe in a crossover elimination game Friday afternoon at the Tim Hortons Brier. "That was one for the ages," McEwen said. "I haven't been in a game quite like that in some time." The victory moved the home side into the four-team Page playoffs on the weekend at Budweiser Gardens. Wild Card 1's Brendan

  • Sally Field Has Hilarious Reaction to Her High School Cheerleading Photo: 'Oh, Good God in Heaven!'

    The actress recalled during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she "didn't know any women went out for sports" in high school

  • Toronto Blue Jays fans fifth least annoying in Major League Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays fans have earned themselves a good reputation around Major League Baseball. A recent survey of fans voted Blue Jays supporters the fifth least annoying and 11th best-behaved in all of MLB. Fans of the New York Yankees, Toronto's division rival, have the distinction of being the most annoying and the worst behaved. Houston Astros shortstop Jose Altuve was named baseball's most annoying player by the survey of 999 fans. Despite retiring on Oct. 3, Chicago White Sox manager Tony L

  • Source: CFL reaches agreement to sell Montreal Alouettes franchise

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes ownership issue has been resolved. According to a source, the CFL has reached an agreement to sell the franchise and will make the formal announcement Friday at a news conference in Montreal. The source requested anonymity as neither the league nor Alouettes have released details of the agreement. But the move will come roughly a week after the CFL entered into an exclusive negotiation with Quebecor Inc. regarding ownership of the franchise. Quebecor Inc.'s pres

  • Winners, losers of Bears-Panthers trade: Who's most impacted as draft's No. 1 pick changes hands?

    Chicago, which ended the 2022 season with arguably the league's worst overall roster, has a new lease on life after offloading No. 1 pick to Carolina.

  • Northern Ontario's Tanner Horgan books playoff ticket at Tim Hortons Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Northern Ontario coach Mike Harris didn't say a word when Tanner Horgan vented some frustration by smacking the top of a water bottle a few times after giving up a mid-game steal on Thursday. Lead Colin Hodgson, with a grin on his face, later grabbed a napkin and helped soak up some of the spilled liquid on the coach's bench. Some intensity can often be a good thing for a Northern Ontario foursome that's now playoff-bound at the Tim Hortons Brier. "When he gets angry, he plays bet

  • Former Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel reportedly agrees to deal with Marlins

    The two-time World Series winner couldn't find a major-league deal over the winter.

  • Jon Jones takes exception with Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier during UFC 285 reflection

    After a few days of relative inactivity on social media since UFC 285, Jon Jones took jabs at Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier.

  • UFC Fight Night 221 video: Petr Yan hits Merab Dvalishvili in neck during heated faceoff

    After exchanging many words during fight week, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili finally had the chance to face off for UFC Fight Night 221 – and it got physical.

  • 'The Last of Us' star who dreams of making hockey history meets his hero

    Keivonn Woodard, the 10-year-old star of the hit HBO series, The Last of Us, meets NHL legend Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals on a VIP tour.

  • Oilers escape McDavid scare, win 3-2 to snap Bruins' streak

    BOSTON (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers escaped a scare when NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in Thursday night's 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining. McDavid struggled to the bench after a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Derek Ryan. But the two-time NHL MVP returned to help the Oilers hold on when Boston pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman for an extra skater in the final minutes. Boston led 2-0 after one,

  • F1 LIVE: Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers reveal ‘insane’ ticket prices

    Organisers have revealed ticket prices for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, while Jenson Button has signed up to three NASCAR races and Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed engine talks with McLaren

  • 2023 Fantasy Baseball: Which young players are poised to break out this season?

    Sometimes, everything comes together for a player, and he delivers a monster, career-high season. Andy Behrens identifies such fantasy candidates for 2023.

  • NASCAR competition officials take louvers from Hendrick Motorsports cars

    NASCAR officials took the hood louvers from the four Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets at Phoenix Raceway, and the sanctioning body will bring them to the NASCAR Research & Development Center for further evaluation next week in Concord, North Carolina. During initial inspection Friday, league officials discovered a potential issue that needs further examination. Hendrick cars were […]