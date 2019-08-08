Blue Jays' Mark Shapiro registers as lobbyist over Rogers Centre's future

It’s no secret the Rogers Centre isn’t the greatest place to watch a baseball game.

The home of the Toronto Blue Jays frequently finds itself near the bottom of rankings and polls of MLB’s best and worst stadiums.

When Mark Shapiro was hired as team president in 2015, he was vocal about prioritizing a renovation to the building formerly known as SkyDome, and has been ever since.

“We don’t have a lot of openness of our concourse, openness to the field, openness to the city,” Shapiro said at a Pitch Talks event in 2018. “It’s dungeon-ous in different places and dark. We have to open things up. We have to connect, we have to create different gathering spaces, we have to create a different set of experiences.”

Mark Shapiro has been talking about renovating Rogers Centre since he was hired by the Blue Jays. (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

It appears as though progress is finally being made on that front, as Shapiro recently registered to lobby on “future plans for the Rogers Centre, the surrounding area, and City’s leasehold interest in the subject site.”

Shapiro, Edward Rogers, and other executives from Rogers and the Blue Jays met with Toronto city councillor Joe Cressy on July 10 to discuss the future of the ballpark, according to City Hall Watcher’s latest newsletter. Cressy also met with representatives from Brookfield Property Group and Amir Remtulla, former Toronto mayor Rob Ford’s chief of staff, on the same day.

Details are scarce on any specific developments on the project, but at least the ball seems to be moving.

