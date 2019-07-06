Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman will not pitch in All-Star Game

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 18: Marcus Stroman #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays will not be making an appearance on the mound at the 2019 All-Star Game. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Marcus Stroman worked for years to earn his spot in the midsummer classic, and now it appears an injury will keep him from making his first official All-Star appearance.

The Toronto Blue Jays starter was forced to leave his most recent start early with an injury that was eventually diagnosed as a pectoral cramp, and the set back not only cost him his most recent turn in the rotation, but will also apparently cancel his appearance in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo called Alex Cora, skipper of the Boston Red Sox and this year’s American League All-Star team, and told him Stroman would be unavailable to make his scheduled appearance in the showcase, according to reporters before Saturday’s game.

Stroman has been in the middle of a resurgent season so far atop the Blue Jays rotation, posting a 3.18 ERA over 104.2 innings in 18 starts. A lack of run support has held him to a 5-9 win-loss record, but for all intents and purposes he has been far and away the best player on Toronto’s roster.

No official date has been set for Stroman’s return to the Blue Jays rotation, but Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi speculates that he will likely take the third turn behind Clayton Richard and Aaron Sanchez after the mid-week All-Star break concludes.

