Marcus Stroman pushes back against 'negative narrative' amid trade rumours

Toronto Blue Jays star Marcus Stroman is rejecting the idea that he's on the trade block because of his personality. (Getty Images)

Toronto Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman is pushing back against the perception that his personality is one of the contributing factors to why he’s on the trade block.

It was suggested that the Blue Jays are courting trade offers for Stroman instead of looking to sign him to an extension because of ‘cultural reasons’, and the team’s lone all-star had no patience for this notion.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Let ‘em know Faizal. “Cultural reasons” is comical. Ask any/each guy in the clubhouse about my presence and capabality on the field. Easy to promote false storylines to help their agenda. Come in the clubhouse and question my squad. Let the truth be heard! — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) July 22, 2019

They’ll create any negative narrative to try and make it seem like my personality has pushed me out this clubhouse. I’ve been the glue through it all. Love everything about this country and organization. The real ones get that. I’ll always have Canada in my blood regardless! 🇨🇦 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) July 22, 2019

It’s not the first time Stroman has taken issue with Sportsnet’s Tim Micallef’s characterization of him this year, either.

It’s easy to see why Stroman is growing frustrated with the perception of him, starring for a Blue Jays team who appear to be amid a rebuild, while he continues to submit a stellar season despite gaining little run support.

Whether Stroman is indeed dealt to the New York Yankees, or another suitor, it seems clear that he’s enjoyed his time in Toronto. If other parties don’t believe so, he’ll be quick to tell you otherwise.

More Blue Jays coverage from Yahoo Sports