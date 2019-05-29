Marcus Stroman likes Tweets criticizing Randal Grichuk's effort

Marcus Stoman made it clear he wasn't impressed with Randal Grichuk's effort on Tuesday night.

Tuesday night contained one of the lowest points of a Blue Jays’ season that hasn’t been short on choppy waters.

In the third inning of a game against the Rays they were trailing by just one, Randal Grichuk lost a ball in the roof at Tropicana Field. It dropped well behind the right fielder and Avisail Garcia motored around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

The play was undoubtedly ugly, and arguably the ugliest part about it was that Grichuk really appeared to take his time once the ball fell in behind him. Losing a ball at Tropicana Field can happen to anyone, but a better reaction could have held Garcia to a triple.

As a result of the play, Grichuk understandably took plenty of flak. What was a little bit more unusual was seeing criticism of the outfielder “liked” by teammate Marcus Stroman on Twitter.

As that screenshot shows, Stroman liked two Tweets taking shots at Grichuk, showing this wasn’t an isolated “fat finger” incident. Stroman’s intent was clear.

You could make the argument that it’s perfectly reasonable for the starter to call out a teammate he didn’t think was giving an honest effort. On the other hand, doing so in a public forum like Twitter as opposed to handling it in-house seems unlikely to be productive.

For those in the business of beef speculation, it could be worth noting that Stroman and Grichuk came down on opposite sides of the Tim Anderson bat flip discussion that dominated MLB headlines for a few days in April:

Guys are getting a little excessive on pimping HRs, on meaningless HRs too. Act like you have done it before, one time. — Randal Grichuk (@RGrich15) April 17, 2019

FACTS. But when I shimmy or dance after a big strikeout, they have to be ok with it! Lol https://t.co/6uTL7ZrqQZ — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) April 18, 2019

Although that seems a little thin, from here on out any signs of friction between Stroman and Grichuk are certainly worth monitoring.

