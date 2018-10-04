Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman hints at future broadcast role post-career





Marcus Stroman may have inadvertently stumbled on a new career path once his playing days are over, and he did it with a little help from his friend.

The Blue Jays pitcher was live-tweeting Wednesday night as he watched the New York Yankees dismantle the Oakland A’s in the AL wild card game. He gushed about Lou Trevino’s pitch sequence, Dellin Betances’ 100-MPH heaters, and Gary Sanchez’s strong play behind the plate.

Before long, the Duke graduate was riffing on the game with relative ease, offering pearls of baseball wisdom to his 466K followers. And that’s when he had a light-bulb moment.

Post-career TV sports analyst might be a thing. Quality un-biased approach while incorporating in-game experiences and strategies. I like that. Emphasis on post-career. Mucho more to accomplish first! #HDMH — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) October 4, 2018





Stroman’s tweets then took a brief detour as Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off their 2018-19 season with a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. But the MVP of the 2017 World Baseball Classic quickly returned to his bread and butter, showing love for A’s pitcher Blake Treinen and his nasty 98-MPH sinker.

At this time, nearly 800 followers had liked Stroman’s tweet about a potential shift to the broadcast booth, and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chris Archer appeared to be one of them.

Arch & Stro in the booth, they aren’t ready https://t.co/KiSTtLtoOO — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) October 4, 2018

Not ready. We need our own show post-career. I’m with that!!!! https://t.co/iQiTg7ujSU — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) October 4, 2018





And with that, the premiss for ‘The Arch and Stro Show’ was born, albeit a little too early as Archer (30) and Stroman (27) are a long ways away from retirement. But the potential for this partnership is intriguing. We’ve had the two pitchers on our ‘Digging In with J.P. Arencibia’ podcast and both Archer and Stroman sound like they can definitely hold their own in the booth.

