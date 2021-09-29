Blue Jays’ Marcus Semien makes MLB history with 44th home run of season

Marcus Semien has broken the record for most single-season home runs by a second baseman. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

TORONTO — No second baseman has ever hit more homers in a single season than Marcus Semien.

The Toronto Blue Jays infielder hit a Gerrit Cole fastball 386 feet and out of the park on Wednesday against the New York Yankees for a two-run home run, his 44th of the season, which ensured he surpassed Davey Johnson’s 1973 mark for most single-season long balls by a second baseman.

Semien’s 44th homer as a 2B is a NEW @MLB single-season record! pic.twitter.com/9NJ9gbsWG4 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 29, 2021

Semien’s 44th made it 2-0 Blue Jays in the bottom of the first inning as Toronto looked to even out the series against New York and stay in the Wild Card race with less than a week left in the 2021 regular season.

The 31-year-old Semien has put up career numbers this year, with a .267 average, 101 RBIs and an .879 OPS to go along with the barrage of home runs. His 7.2 WAR is tied for the third-best mark in all of baseball this year.

The Blue Jays made some more history in the bottom of the third inning, when Bo Bichette's solo shot earned him his 100th RBI of the season, giving Toronto four hitters with 100 or more runs driven in in a season for the first time ever. Bichette shares the milestone with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Teoscar Hernández and Semien.

