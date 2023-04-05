Blue Jays' rotation off to roller-coaster start in 2023

Coming out of spring training, the Toronto Blue Jays had a few questions about the reliability of their starting rotation, particularly involving the back end. But after five games, they likely have more questions than answers regarding their entire starting five.

The 2023 season has gotten off to a rocky start for this franchise as it sits with a 2-3 record thus far and fourth in the AL East. The Jays should, however, consider themselves fortunate to have that record based on how poorly their pitching staff has performed early on.

It began with Alek Manoah’s Opening Day start against the St. Louis Cardinals, who tagged him for five runs on nine hits (two home runs) and two walks, forcing the Blue Jays ace to depart after just 3.1 innings - tied for the second-shortest outing of his career.

With a larger emphasis placed on fundamentals, though, Toronto still managed to carve out a 10-9 victory thanks to some timely hitting, quality defensive plays and improved baserunning. That took Manoah off the hook.

Then, following a tough 4-1 loss from Kevin Gausman on Saturday, came another starting pitching blunder, this time from newcomer Chris Bassitt, whose Blue Jays debut was one to forget. Like Manoah, Bassitt lasted just 3.1 innings, surrendering nine runs on 10 hits and four home runs - tying his career high in hits while setting new ones in runs and home runs allowed.

Following consecutive losses to St. Louis, it was off to Kansas City for a four-game series, with José Berríos taking the hill in Monday’s opener. Despite a fairly encouraging spring, the struggling righty experienced issues similar to the ones that plagued him throughout 2022.

Berríos’s command proved inconsistent again, mainly with his four-seamer, as he allowed eight runs on nine hits and two walks across 5.2 innings en route to a 9-5 defeat, extending Toronto’s losing streak to three straight.

After that, with Yusei Kikuchi following Berríos, much of the fan base was already reaching for the panic button. Kikuchi, coming off a 0.87 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 20.2 innings of Grapefruit League action, put everyone at ease by enjoying one of his best starts as a Blue Jay.

The 31-year-old held the Royals’ lineup in check, limiting his opponent to just one run on three hits and a walk in five stress-free innings. And Schneider’s bullpen took over from there, giving up just one hit over the final four frames to secure a much-needed 4-1 win.

The Blue Jays' first turn through the starting rotation didn't go as expected. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

With five games completed, we are one turn through the Blue Jays' starting rotation, leaving us with many takeaways from the first week of the 2023 campaign. But let’s begin with a few positives, and there is no better place to start than Kikuchi’s season debut.

The veteran lefty wanted nothing more than to bounce back from his disastrous 2022 performance, and while it is only one start, he can be pleased with his body of work thus far. His pitch execution, in particular, was his most impressive attribute against the Royals.

Aside from one changeup that missed wildly, Kikuchi’s command was effective throughout his outing as he established all four pitches, relying primarily on his four-seamer and slider/cutter hybrid, as they occupied 50 of his 69 pitches.

Toronto’s defence was there to bail Kikuchi out when he needed it, with eight of his 15 batted-ball events producing a 95-mph exit velocity or harder. Only three of those BBEs resulted in a hit, including a 455-foot home run from Franmil Reyes, which came off the bat at 110.9 mph.

But considering Kikuchi left a hard slider over the middle — one of his few mistakes on the night — nobody was surprised to see Reyes crush it over the power alley in left-centre.

The difference between last season and this current one is how Kikuchi responded to surrendering the round-tripper. Despite allowing a 104.2-mph single to Matt Duffy afterwards, the Blue Jays lefty composed himself and retired the next two batters to end the second inning.

If this was a year ago, the 2021 All-Star likely wouldn’t have made it out of the inning. Or if he did, he would’ve surrendered at least another run or two before recording the third out.

Kikuchi only finished with a pair of strikeouts, with both coming in the fifth inning, prompting the Japanese hurler to show off a little fist pimp before leaving the mound — a well-earned celebration following an encouraging outing.

Yusei Kikuchi's 2Ks in the 5th.



And is fired up. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7S7skuhYL2 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 5, 2023

If that version of Kikuchi — a twice-through-the-order pitcher that relies on his defenders to make plays — shows up more often than not, the Blue Jays won’t have to worry about their No. 5 starter’s role.

A similar sentiment can be applied to Gausman even though the team lost his start. If not for an uncharacteristic error from Matt Chapman and some batted-ball misfortune, the 32-year-old probably earns a better fate.

Gausman dominated outside an unlucky third inning, allowing just five hits and one walk while recording seven strikeouts. For a pitcher who led the American League in FIP (2.38) last season, his 2023 AL Cy Young Award bid should have brighter days ahead.

Even with Gausman and Kikuchi’s notable showings, Toronto’s starters still entered Wednesday’s slate with the third-worst ERA (8.87) and tied for the third-worst FIP (6.27) in the majors. They have also surrendered seven home runs so far, tied for third-most.

The uncharacteristically poor starts from Manoah and Bassitt figure to be one-offs, though, with both hurlers likely to fare better during their next starts. Bassitt has eight seasons of MLB experience to fall back on, whereas Manoah can look to his fastball velocity — a few clicks higher than last season’s average (93.9 mph) — for optimism.

Meanwhile, it is back to the drawing board for Berríos after his accuracy woes returned in Monday’s start, which saw 11 of his 18 BBEs produce at least a 95-mph exit velocity. And five of those came against his four-seamer, including a trio of singles.

Several of the right-hander’s 23 four-seamers caught too much of the plate, allowing Royals hitters to tee off on them. But he also left a few other pitches in hittable locations, namely an outside changeup to MJ Melendez and a slurve down the middle to Vinnie Pasquantino - both of which led to doubles.

It wasn’t all negative for Berríos, though, as he fought to stay in the game for as long as he did, inducing seven strikeouts before giving way to Zach Pop, who got Pasquantino to ground out to end the sixth inning.

The 28-year-old Berríos carried over his game plan against lefties — who slashed .298/.351/.514 against him in 2022 — from spring training, attacking the inside corner with front-door sinkers. While that strategy didn’t prove as successful versus righties, it is something he can build on moving forward.

Consistency remains the key for Berríos, but until he can create enough muscle memory with his refined mechanics, keeping his four-seamer off the heart of the plate will likely continue to be an issue. And if it does, there’s no telling how much he could falter against more potent lineups than Kansas City’s.

For a team like the Blue Jays, who need their starting rotation to be a strength rather than a weakness, it’ll be crucial to have Berríos feel comfortable with his release point before the schedule toughens later this month.