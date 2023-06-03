Blue Jays manager John Schneider ejected vs. Mets after arguing brutal called strike

Blue Jays manager John Schneider was ejected from Saturday's game against the Mets in the ninth inning. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider was ejected from Saturday's game against the New York Mets for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Charlie Ramos.

The call in question occurred with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the plate in the ninth inning. Ramos called a David Robertson pitch that was well off the plate a strike to begin the at-bat. Guerrero Jr. scoffed after the umpire's decision and called a timeout. Schneider was then seen yelling from the dugout before running onto the field for a heated exchange filled with colourful language.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

John Schneider gets tossed after complaining when Charlie Ramos makes a horrible call. pic.twitter.com/biyQW9zkGI — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) June 3, 2023

Here's the pitch that ended John Schneider's day early. Woof. pic.twitter.com/BIpxhAvydH — John Metzler (@bluejaysbeat) June 3, 2023

It marked the third time Schneider has been ejected as an MLB manager and the first time he's been tossed this season.

Guerrero Jr. shook off the tough call and then ripped a go-ahead RBI double down the left-field line that made the score 2-1. That hit proved to be the decisive blow as Toronto earned the victory by the same score.

Starting pitcher Jose Berrios was excellent for the Blue Jays, delivering six innings of one-run, four-hit ball with six strikeouts. Relievers Trevor Richards and Nate Pearson followed with two scoreless frames before Erik Swanson recorded his first save of the season.

Catcher Alejandro Kirk drove in the other run for Toronto on a liner to shortstop that Mets star Francisco Lindor couldn't handle. Brandon Belt scampered home from second base on the play.

The win was the Blue Jays' sixth in their past eight games as they look to dig out of a hole they put themselves in by going 2-9 in a recent stretch against divisional opponents.

Toronto and New York play the finale of their three-game series on Sunday as Yusei Kikuchi toes the rubber for the visitors against fellow Japanese starter Kodai Senga.