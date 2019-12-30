Blue Jays officially sign Travis Shaw to one-year deal, DFA Richard Urena

The Toronto Blue Jays continue adding this winter. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are making some waves — of varying significance — this offseason and continued to do so Monday morning with the addition of infielder Travis Shaw on a one-year contract.

Shaw’s deal was previously reported, but is now made official by the team.

OFFICIAL: We've signed INF Travis Shaw to a one-year contract. Welcome to the #BlueJays Travis!



To make room on the 40-man roster, INF Richard Ureña has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/rLORpMS8fm — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) December 30, 2019

In the corresponding roster move, infielder Richard Urena has been designated for assignment. The 23-year-old was out of options and was the furthest on the depth chart for the 2020 infield.

With Brandon Drury, Breyvic Valera and Santiago Espinal all in the picture for depth options, Urena’s time on the 40-man was up.

Through 91 games and 263 plate appearances, Urena held a .253 batting average and .636 OPS with Toronto.

Shaw will most likely spend a majority of time in the open first-base role for the Blue Jays next season, but has experience all around the diamond during his time in Milwaukee and Boston. He had an abnormal down year last season — sporting a lowly .551 OPS — but hit over 30 home runs in his previous two, making him a prime bounce-back candidate for the Blue Jays.

