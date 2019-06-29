Lourdes Gurriel's power surge is getting out of control

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is on fire. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has never really been a power hitter.

When the Blue Jays brought him over from Cuba, that hadn’t been his game on the island. His home run totals over his six seasons in Cuba are as follows: 1, 3, 1, 4, 8, 10.

Following Friday’s 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals, he’s hit 14 in just over a month. At the time of writing, quite literally no one has gone deep more than Gurriel Jr. since he returned from the minor leagues on May 24. He’s gone deep four times in his last two games, for two of just four career multi-homer games.

“It’s fun to watch,” said manager Charlie Montoyo, who began his postgame presser by advocating for the Cuban to make an All-Star Game. “It’s not easy to do what he’s doing. He’s been outstanding.”

He’s not exactly getting cheap wall-scrapers either, here’s the first home run he hit on Friday - at 434 feet it’s fair to say that’s a bomb anywhere:

His second wasn’t quite as impressive, but it was still a 100-plus m.p.h. rocket. He even mixed in a 101.9 m.p.h. fly ball in the first whose only crime was being just a touch too high.

“I think I hit it good, but I don’t know if it was good enough,” he said through a translator. “I had two strikes so I had to do my two strike approach and I didn’t swing as hard as I would 2-0 or something like that. Definitely hit it good and for a moment I thought it was gone, but it didn’t happen.”

It’s awfully difficult to get a handle on what Gurriel Jr. is doing right now, but there’s no particular secret sauce that accounts for all his success. He’s improved against breaking balls - both of his home runs on Friday came off sliders - but, really, he’s mashing everything.

“He’s hitting breaking pitches, but he’s hitting all kinds of pitches,” Montoyo said. “There’s no one way to pitch him right now.”

Gurriel Jr.’s approach remains on the dubious side as he seldom walks and strikes out at an above-average rate, but when you’re on a tear like this, it really doesn’t matter. It still feels too early to call this a star turn as opposed to a hot streak, but the fact that debate is worth having goes to show what a performance he’s putting on.

What Gurriel Jr. is doing right now will be remembered. It will either be recalled as a remarkable outlier amidst an unremarkable career, or as the start of something big. The Blue Jays are clearly hoping it’s the latter, but even if it’s the former in a brutal season, streaks like this one can be worth holding onto.

Steve Pearce’s Blue Jays career was utterly undistinguished, but when his name is mentioned in certain circles, his run of walk-off grand slams will inevitably come up. Even if Rowdy Tellez doesn’t pan out, his bizarre doubles-heavy opening act will qualify as a “remember, when” for some.

What Gurriel Jr. is doing could be far, far more than either of those examples. It could be paving the way for a career so impressive that this hot streak itself doesn’t seem particularly noteworthy. That would be a hell of an outcome for the Blue Jays.

However this pans out, it’s a moment for Blue Jays fans to enjoy, which is worth something in a season looking short on them.

