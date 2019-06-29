Limited and simplified, Sean Reid-Foley gives Blue Jays some hope

Sean Reid-Foley looked sharp for the Blue Jays on Friday. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

TORONTO — Prior to the Blue Jays 6-2 win over the Royals on Friday, manager Charlie Montoyo was noncommittal as could be on Sean Reid-Foley’s status.

He couldn’t predict with any degree of confidence whether the right-hander would be spot starting or auditioning for a longer-term rotation gig, simply indicating that it would depend on the night’s performance - a fair stance on a guy with a 6.75 ERA in a couple of big league outings and a 5.87 mark at Triple-A.

All Montoyo promised was that Reid-Foley would get approximately 60 pitches, thanks to a relief outing on Monday. He certainly made the most of them.

Considering a lack of command - and the efficiency deficiency that comes with it - is the 23-year-old’s greatest weakness, the Blue Jays probably would have felt good about four inning from their starter. He gave them 5.1, giving up a more-than-respectable two runs to keep them in the game.

“He did what we were hoping,” Montoyo said. “He threw strikes, he was around the zone and made them make weak contact.”

“Tonight was a good night,” Reid-Foley added. “With [catcher Danny Jansen] on the same page helping me out it just kind of fell into place. You build off of it from here on but all the credit really goes to Jano and the defence.”

If you were specifically looking for things to dislike about Reid-Foley’s performance, you wouldn’t come up empty. His average fastball velocity sat at 92.9, which isn’t great by his standards. He also managed just three strikeouts, an unusually low number for someone who thrives on missing bats.

Those were minor concerns, though, in the light of the greater success. Reid-Foley walking just a single batter is notable because he’s given out two or more free passes in all 16 of his outings this year between Triple-A and the bigs. He also didn’t just limit hits, he limited hard contact with an average exit velocity allowed of 84.9 mph.

Martin Maldonado was the only hitter to truly scorch one off him for a solo shot in the fifth:

Reid-Foley came by his wire-to-wire effectiveness with a simple approach. He essentially became a two-pitch pitcher in the game, leaning on his fastball or slider 89.6 percent of the time. The Royals righty-heavy lineup played into that, as did an understanding that he wouldn’t be turning the lineup over and over. In what figured to be a short start, he pitched more like a reliever - and it worked. That plan of attack may or may not be repeatable, but it’ll be food for thought for the right-hander.

With the Blue Jays rotation in shambles, and Marcus Stroman appearing to be on the way out via trade, this club needs someone who can give them some innings. The majority of what Reid-Foley has done this season suggests he’s not that guy right now. In fact, his rough 2019 has plenty of detractors clamouring for him to take up residence in the bullpen.

That might still be the best course. However, on Friday Reid-Foley provided an interesting counterpoint to those willing to bury him. He hasn’t proven anything just yet, but he’s earned the right not to be so readily dismissed despite his struggles.

If this is what Reid-Foley can do with an extremely restrictive pitch count and a slimmed-down repertoire, that seems an awfully good sign for the Blue Jays.

