Blue Jays legend Tony Fernandez reportedly in critical condition

Toronto Blue Jays legend Tony Fernandez is reportedly in critical condition, according to a source at the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

2008 Hall of Famer Tony Fernandez is in critical condition. Prayers for the Fernandez family. @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/VX4pZAwDfR — CDN Baseball HOF (@CDNBaseballHOF) February 1, 2020

Fernandez revealed in 2017 that he is living with Polycystic Kidney Disease. He recently suffered complications and was placed in very critical condition, according to reporter Hector Gomez of z101 digital.

The 57-year-old played 17 seasons in the major leagues, including 12 as the shortstop of the Blue Jays over four separate stints with the club. He appeared in five all-star games, won four consecutive gold gloves between 1986-89, and was a major part of the 1993 World Series champion winning team.

Fernandez’s name is sprinkled all over the franchise leaderboard, as he currently stands as the team’s all time leader in WAR (per baseball reference), games played, hits, and triples. He’s also top-5 in many counting stats, including batting average (.297, 5th), at-bats (5,335, 2nd), plate appearances (5,900, 3rd), runs scored (704, 5th), total bases (2,198, 5th), doubles (291, 3rd), and stolen bases (172, 4th).

His name is honoured on the team’s Level of Excellence at Rogers Centre.

Fernandez suited up for seven teams in his career, and finished with 2,158 games played, 2,276 hits, and a .288/.347/.399 lifetime batting line.

His former Blue Jays teammate Jesse Barfield offered an update via a text from Juan Guzman on Ferandez’s status on Saturday morning via twitter.

Juan Guzman just texted me with this update on Tony. That’s good so continue to pray him thru this! Thank you to ALL of you who are praying for him! pic.twitter.com/4yIVvhzuwK — Jesse Barfield (@JesseBarfield29) February 1, 2020

“He is currently on ECMO to get the oxygen flowing to his blood and his organs. Unfortunately they still haven’t found the cause of the infection. Last night they had to open up his leg because they found a clot. Thankfully the results this morning from the leg operation are positive and he is responding well. He is still critical tho but we are faithful.”

PKD is a disorder wherein cyst clusters develop in the kidneys, causing them to enlarge and lose function over time.

