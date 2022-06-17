Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman calls performance vs. Orioles 'embarrassing, unacceptable'

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman had high hopes for his first start against the Baltimore Orioles since the club traded him to the Atlanta Braves in 2018.

Instead, Thursday's outing against the American League East cellar dwellers quickly went off the rails and Gausman couldn't escape the third inning. All told, he surrendered seven runs (five earned) on seven hits as the Blue Jays fell 10-2 to split the series with the Orioles.

Gausman was critical of his performance after the game, especially given the quality of the opposition.

"Obviously a rough day at the ballpark," Gausman told reporters. "I tried to make adjustments but couldn't. (My) command just wasn't there.

“It’s unfortunate I put the team in that situation. It’s embarrassing to be honest, to go out and do that against a team I think we should beat. Maybe it sounds bad to say, but I think we should beat them more than we lose to them. Going for a series win and to go out and do that is unacceptable."

Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman was frustrated with himself after the Orioles hit him around on Thursday. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

It's the second time in 10 days that a member of the Blue Jays rotation has been vocally upset after a rough start against a weak opponent. Yusei Kikuchi felt he "let his teammates down" when he couldn't make it out of the first inning in a loss to the Kansas City Royals on June 8.

Gausman still has plenty of time to stick it to his former team as the Blue Jays and Orioles meet 15 more times before the end of the 2022 season. The right-hander signed a five-year, $110 million contract last winter, so he'll see a lot of Toronto's AL East rival moving forward.

Thursday's rough outing rocketed Gausman's ERA from 2.67 to 3.21 and it was the third time in his past four starts he surrendered at least three runs. The 31-year-old held opponents to fewer than three runs in seven of his first nine appearances with the Blue Jays.

Gausman won't pitch in Toronto's weekend series against the division-leading New York Yankees. His next start will come on the road against the Chicago White Sox.

