Blue Jays, Ken Giles avoid arbitration, sign for $9.6-million

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed Ken Giles to a one-year, $9.6-million contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing with their closer, according to Jon Heyman.

Giles was their final player that had the possibility of reaching arbitration, after signing starter Matt Shoemaker earlier on Friday, and infielder Brandon Drury this week.

The 29-year-old closer will have the fifth-highest salary on their 2020 payroll, after fellow pitchers Hyun-Jin Ryu, Chase Anderson, and Tanner Roark, and outfielder Randal Grichuk. Giles will be reaching free agency next winter.

Through 53 innings pitched and 53 appearances for the 2019 Blue Jays, Giles put up a 1.87 ERA and a 14.1 strikeout rate per nine. His 2.4 bWAR was third-highest on the team, behind Marcus Stroman and Cavan Biggio.

