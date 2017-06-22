Blue Jays hold on for 7-5 win over Rangers after 6-run 1st

Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo (17) is congratulated by Joey Gallo, right, after Choo hit a two-run home run that scored Gallo, as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Luke Maile stands by the plate during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Darwin Barney's two-run homer capped a six-run first inning and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 7-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.

Ryan Goins drove in three runs for Toronto, including a two-run double in the first that preceded Barney's homer off Tyson Ross (1-1). Barney was 4 for 40 in his previous 15 games.

Joey Gallo hit his 19th homer for Texas, though it was off the wall instead of over it. His inside-the-park shot leading off the fifth was among his career-high three extra-base hits - he also had two doubles and scored three runs.

Joe Biagini (2-6) struck out five in 5 2/3 innings to win for the first time in seven starts since May 12.

Roberto Osuna worked the ninth for his 19th save. The right-hander has converted his last 18 chances since consecutive blown saves in late April.

Ross threw 41 pitches in the first and allowed seven runs in three innings in only his second start since signing with Texas as a free agent in January. San Diego's opening day starter in 2016 missed the rest of the season because of right shoulder issues, then was out to start this season while recovering from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

Goins' RBI groundout in the third put Toronto up 7-0, before Shin-Shoo Choo's two-run homer in the bottom of the inning.

Gallo got his homer with an opposite-field drive that ricocheted off the wall and away from left fielder Steve Pearce after he made hard contact and fell down on the track.

Gallo doubled again in the sixth and scored on a two-run single by Delino DeShields, the last Texas hit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: Pearce, who was 3 for 3 at the plate, was replaced in left field to start the sixth, an inning after bruising his right knee when running into the wall on Gallo's homer. ... RHP Leonel Campos was put on the 10-day disabled list, a day after he strained his right groin covering first base. The Blue Jays have 12 players on the DL, matching Tampa Bay for most in the majors.

Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels (right oblique strain) threw 81 pitches in 5 2/3 innings for Double-A Frisco and could return to the Texas rotation as early as next week. He's been out since late April. ... Relief pitcher Jake Diekman was in the clubhouse for the first time since the third and last scheduled operation June 9 to remove and rebuild his colon during treatment for ulcerative colitis. The lefty plans to start throwing again during the next homestand that starts July 3.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Toronto tries for the ninth time to reach .500 for the first time this season. The Blue Jays are 0-8 when attempting to even their record, including a 6-1 loss Tuesday night, and have been outscored 62-20 in those defeats.

Rangers: Texas wraps up a seven-game homestand before playing 20 of its next 26 games on the road. The Rangers have lost eight of their last 12 at home.

---

