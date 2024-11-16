Blue Jays hire former Reds manager David Bell for front-office role

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have hired former Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell to be the team's vice-president of baseball operations and assistant general manager.

The Blue Jays announced the move in a release Friday.

Bell will oversee the player development and physical and mental performance departments, while also contributing to strategic planning and player evaluations and acquisitions, the team said.

He will report to executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager Ross Atkins.

Bell spent the last six seasons as manager of the Reds.

Before that, he spent a decade working in a variety of coaching and player development roles with the Reds, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and San Francisco Giants organizations.

He played 17 professional seasons as an infielder with six different organizations, including suiting up for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons in 1995.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press