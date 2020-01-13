Blue Jays hint at new jersey colour reveal this weekend

2020 is shaping up to be a season of change for the Toronto Blue Jays, with a young roster eager to establish themselves at the highest level and a collection of new pitchers making up the majority of the rotation.

According to some hints being dropped on social media Monday — thanks to some viral marketing — it appears the team will have a new sartorial look on the field next season as well.

Based on the package that just came in my mail, all you #BlueJays fans should keep your eyes peeled for some new #NewBlue threads. #comingsoon 👀 pic.twitter.com/YsUS8m2g0U — Laura Armstrong (@lauraarmy) January 13, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Various members of Blue Jays media received marketing packages Monday morning promising “new threads coming soon” with a notice that the team is making an announcement on Saturday, Jan 18, coupled with the hashtag #NewBlue.

Shortly after the first wave of media marketing took off, the official team account posted a teaser video, complete with a pretty major hint at what fans can expect to see the team wearing at some point this season.

Yes, that’s a bright powder blue home plate being dusted off in the short promo, hinting very strongly that the team is going to feature a return to the classic blues they wore as road uniforms from their inaugural season in 1977 through 1988.

Story continues

NEW YORK - CIRCA 1985: Tony Fernandez wore the powder blue in Toronto for a number of years. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time the team has tipped a cap towards powder blue nostalgia, as the powder pajamas was one of the team’s alternate jerseys from 2008-2010. At that time, in the middle of the black-and-glitter colour scheme, the powder blue throwbacks served as a first hint at the rebrand back to the retro-like logo the team currently wears full time.

May 23, 2008 - Even Roy Halladay had his time wearing the powder blue pajamas in Toronto. (Photo by Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

We don’t have any official looks at the newest version of the jerseys just yet, but fans that want a first look at the new uniforms can see them in person at this week’s Winter Fest celebration in Toronto.

Meet the new blue, same as the old blue.

More Blue Jays coverage from Yahoo Sports