Blue Jays hero Joe Carter compares Raptorsmania to 1992, '93 triumphs

Toronto Blue Jays hero Joe Carter compared the Raptors' Finals run to the 1992 and 1993 World Series wins. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Toronto has been starved for a title in the four major men’s professional sports leagues since the Blue Jays won the World Series in 1992 and 1993.

Joe Carter become a civic legend forever after hitting a walk-off home run against the Philadelphia Phillies to capture the ‘93 series, and he believes the Raptors are occupying a new, vibrant space which didn’t necessarily exist during his time.

“Times have changed. These crowds are loud and exciting … It’s a different breed. There’s a lot more excitement now,” Carter said to Isabel Teotonio of the Toronto Star. “You get to the airport, and even the customs agents are a lot friendlier — all you’ve got to do is say Raptors and their eyes light up.

“It’s exciting times for Toronto, and rightfully so. They’re the greatest fans in the world.”

Carter said that if the Raptors knock off the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Finals on Monday, the city will be a “zoo” and added that the Raptors are representing not just Toronto, but the whole country.

“The (Raptors) are not just playing for Toronto, but for all of Canada, and that’s exactly the way we felt in baseball. We weren’t just playing for the city of Toronto; we were playing for all of Canada. And boy, what an experience. It was great.

“We knew that from the east coast in Nova Scotia, all the way to Vancouver, that the Canadians were rooting for us and it was all about Canada,” Carter said. “It was unbelievable. Everywhere you walked, everywhere you went, people throughout the whole country, all they were talking about was the Blue Jays. And it gave you a little pep in your step as you walked around town.”

By all accounts, this is the greatest season in Raptors history but Carter said they shouldn’t be satisfied until they lift the trophy at the end, and a prominent member of the team also agrees.

“I sent Kyle Lowry an Instagram message. I said, ‘Look, it’s great that you guys get there, but don’t be satisfied with just getting there. You’re there to win it.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, that’s what we’re here for.’”

Touch ‘em all, Joe. You’re welcome back for the parade.

