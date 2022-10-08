Blue Jays' George Springer leaves Game 2 vs. Mariners after scary collision

Michael Hoad
·Writer
·1 min read
Toronto Blue Jays&#39; George Springer left Saturday&#39;s game with an injury. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer left Saturday's game with an injury. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Seattle Mariners with an injury after a scary collision with shortstop Bo Bichette on a shallow pop up to centre field in the eighth inning.

Springer remained down on the field for several moments before eventually leaving on a medical cart, waving to the crowd at Rogers Centre in the process.

Bichette was able to remain in the game at shortstop while Jackie Bradley Jr. replaced Springer in centre field.

Three runs scored on the play as the Mariners erased an 8-1 deficit to tie the game 9-9.

More details to follow as they are made available.

