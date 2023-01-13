Blue Jays free agency and trade tracker: Latest signings, news, rumours

Ross Atkins and the rest of the Blue Jays front office have a busy winter ahead of them. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays returned to the playoffs in 2022 but were quickly brushed aside by the Seattle Mariners in two games in the American League Wild Card Series.

There were several positives to take from the season but the campaign was ultimately a disappointment given the expectations heaped upon the club in spring training.

With that in mind, Toronto's roster has undergone a significant overhaul in recent months, with the likes of Teoscar Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Gabriel Moreno and Ross Stripling no longer with the team. Chris Bassitt, Daulton Varsho, Brandon Belt, Kevin Kiermaier and Erik Swanson are among the new players added.

Even though the Blue Jays' heavy lifting is done, there is still fine-tuning to do before the 2023 campaign begins. We'll keep you up to speed with all the latest news, rumours and analysis as the offseason unfolds.

January 12

More depth for the bullpen

The Blue Jays are taking a flyer on 35-year-old reliever Jay Jackson, who spent the 2022 season with the Atlanta Braves organization. Toronto inked him to a minor-league deal with an invite to MLB spring training, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Jackson appeared in two MLB games for the Braves last year, but pitched well in triple-A with a 2.29 ERA and 11.4 K/9 rate in 19 outings. He has spent parts of four seasons in the majors over his career, posting a 4.21 ERA. He is very likely to begin the 2023 campaign with the triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

January 10

Blue Jays bring in another depth starter, DFA two players

The Blue Jays acquired pitcher Zach Thompson from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor-league outfielder Chavez Young. Thompson played 29 games (22 starts) with the Pirates last season, posting a 3-10 record with a 5.18 ERA. The 29-year-old owns a 4.44 ERA in 56 career games.

Ideally he's not forced into action much at the MLB level in 2023, but he's capable of filling in for a brief spell if injuries strike.

This excites literally no one, but Thompson and Hutchison are the kind of guys the Blue Jays need to be acquiring.



7th/8th SP types that can step in for an appearance or two when the injury bug hits. SP depth was a big issue heading into the offseason. https://t.co/PyU4Dc7eiV — Nick Ashbourne (@NickAshbourne) January 10, 2023

Toronto designated pitcher Junior Fernandez for assignment to clear room for Thompson on the 40-man roster. The team also announced reliever Julian Merryweather was DFA'd to open a roster spot for Brandon Belt.

January 9

Jays add more World Series pedigree

The Blue Jays added another notable name to their roster in a bit of a surprise move, signing veteran first baseman Brandon Belt to a one-year deal worth $9.3 million. Belt had spent his entire 12-year career with the San Francisco Giants, winning two World Series titles along the way.

Now 34 years old and possessing a lengthy injury history, Belt figures to spend the bulk of his time at designated hitter but can mix in at first base when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. needs a day off his feet. Belt can also serve as a legitimate pinch-hit weapon on days he doesn't start. His left-handed bat gives Toronto more lineup balance and his playoff experience should be a valuable intangible.

Brandon Belt is a legend for this "Captain" entrance pic.twitter.com/Y5N4qN09et — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 8, 2022

December 23

Toronto still open to adding position players?

Even after trading for Daulton Varsho, the Blue Jays aren't necessarily done adding position players, according to Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith. Toronto's current projected lineup looks something like this:

C: Danny Jansen

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

2B: Santiago Espinal

SS: Bo Bichette

3B: Matt Chapman

LF: Daulton Varsho

CF: Kevin Kiermaier

RF: George Springer

DH: Alejandro Kirk

Bench: Whit Merrifield, Cavan Biggio, Otto Lopez, Nathan Lukes

The regulars appear set if everyone is healthy, but the Blue Jays certainly have room to add to their bench between now and spring training.

Blue Jays land Varsho but give up a lot

The Blue Jays made a major splash two days before Christmas, acquiring Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Varsho gives Toronto the impact left-handed bat it was looking for and also provides excellent outfield defence. The cost was high, as the Blue Jays sent top prospect Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to Arizona in return.

December 19

Blue Jays linked to Conforto

Michael Conforto is one of the biggest-name outfielders remaining on the free-agent market and the Blue Jays have expressed interest in him, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Conforto missed the entire 2022 season due to a shoulder injury and was merely average in 2021, but enjoyed extremely productive campaigns from 2017-20. It makes sense Toronto has him on its radar considering the offensive upside he would bring as a left-handed hitter.

December 14

Bassitt not the final rotation add?

The Blue Jays could easily arrive in spring training with a starting rotation of Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt and Yusei Kikuchi/Mitch White, but they might not be done trying to improve that group. Veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto is on the team's radar, according to Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith.

Cueto made 25 starts for the Chicago White Sox in 2022, posting a 3.35 ERA. The 36-year-old was able to register impressive numbers despite only striking out 5.8 batters per nine innings. The two-time All-Star would bring plenty of experience and an extremely entertaining pitch delivery to the mound at Rogers Centre.

December 12

Toronto catchers drawing "significant interest"

The Blue Jays have been rumoured to be shopping one of their three MLB-calibre catchers all offseason, and teams are still showing "significant interest" in the trio of Alejandro Kirk, Danny Jansen and Gabriel Moreno, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Sean Murphy's trade from the Oakland Athletics to the Atlanta Braves took another backstop off the market for catcher-needy teams, so the Blue Jays' phones should start ringing a little more now that other options are unavailable. Sportsnet's Shi Davidi pegged the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Guardians as potential fits.

Blue Jays add Bassitt

The Blue Jays added some much-needed stability to their starting rotation by agreeing to a three-year, $63 million deal with Chris Bassitt. Bassitt pitched for the New York Mets in 2022, registering a 3.42 ERA over 30 starts. He has been one of the most consistent starters in the majors since 2015 with a career 3.45 ERA.

The 33-year-old will slide into the middle of the Blue Jays’ rotation behind co-aces Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman. Toronto’s staff also includes Jose Berrios, who will be looking for a bounce-back season after a rocky 2022 campaign. Yusei Kikuchi and Mitch White remain options for the fifth-starter role.

December 10

Jays land a left-handed bat for the outfield

The Blue Jays addressed one of the holes in their outfield on Saturday by agreeing to a deal with veteran Kevin Kiermaier, according to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi.

Kiermaier had spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Rays and made a name for himself as one of the best defensive outfielders in the majors. He has three Gold Gloves to his name and also won the American League Platinum Glove in 2015, awarded annually to the best overall defender in each league.

The 32-year-old has never offered much in the way of offence, as evidenced by his career .248/.308/.407 batting line. He hit .228 with a .649 OPS in 2022 but was limited to 63 games due to a hip injury.

December 8

Toronto targeting Arizona outfielder?

With the Cardinals no longer a realistic trade partner in a catcher-for-outfielder swap, the Blue Jays are one of roughly 10 teams calling the Arizona Diamondbacks for outfield help, according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. The three Arizona players reportedly drawing interest are Daulton Varsho, Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas.

December 7

Long-rumoured trade partner goes in a different direction

The St. Louis Cardinals were linked to the Blue Jays for several weeks given their need at catcher following the retirement of franchise icon Yadier Molina. The Cardinals have several young outfielders that would potentially have been of interest to the Blue Jays, including Dylan Carlson and Lars Nootbaar. Swapping one of Toronto's three catchers for an outfielder would have been a logical match but St. Louis opted instead to sign star backstop Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal.

With the Cardinals out of the catching market, the Dylan Carlson & Lars Nootbar possibilities disappear for the #BlueJays. Many teams still eyeing catching, including CLE, MIN, ARI. https://t.co/58jkR9SuqD — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 7, 2022

Jays were a finalist for Jansen?

Kenley Jansen ultimately inked a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, but the Blue Jays were reportedly a finalist for the veteran closer, per David Vassegh of SportsNet LA.

Toronto's reported interest in Jansen is intriguing given the right-hander has spent the past decade as a ninth-inning weapon. The Blue Jays already appear set at closer after Jordan Romano's All-Star season, but perhaps they were willing to move the Canadian into a role where he could appear in high-leverage spots, regardless of the inning.

December 6

Boras weighs in on Blue Jays

Baseball super agent Scott Boras met with Sportsnet's Hazel Mae and Ben Nicholson-Smith and said the team is more focused on offensive players than pitchers at the moment. Boras also confirmed the Jays have shown interest in outfielders Brandon Nimmo, and Joey Gallo. Cody Bellinger was on their radar before he landed with the Chicago Cubs.

Scott Boras just told @thehazelmae and me that in his conversations with the #BlueJays, they’ve been more focused on bats than arms. Boras confirmed Jays have shown interest in Brandon Nimmo, Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo as they explore OF upgrades. More @Sportsnet later pic.twitter.com/0qzB6tpSa2 — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 6, 2022

Trying again with Brantley?

The Blue Jays came extremely close to signing veteran outfielder Michael Brantley in 2021, with some reports even calling it a done deal at the time. Brantley ended up returning to the Houston Astros on a two-year deal but finds himself on the free-agent market again this year and the Blue Jays are once again pursuing him, per Nicholson-Smith.

Brantley turns 36 next season and was limited to 64 games in 2022 due to a shoulder injury. He doesn't hit for much power but always flirts with a .300 batting average and can work walks as a left-handed hitter. It's unclear how much outfield he can realistically play at this point of his career but he can slot in as a designated hitter if necessary. Given his age and injury history, Brantley shouldn't require a long-term commitment.

Blue Jays interested in Japanese outfield star Masataka Yoshida

The Jays are one of a number of teams reportedly monitoring the status of star Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida, after the MLB announced that the 29-year-old will be posted on Wednesday. The lefty registered 21 home runs and 89 RBIs while slashing .335/.447/.551 with the Orix Buffaloes of the NPB last season.

Yoshida will have until Jan. 20 to agree to a deal with an MLB club, and is expected to command over $20-million in salary.

December 5

Blue Jays involved in Reynolds sweepstakes

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds shook up the offseason last week when he requested a trade, and the Blue Jays have been pegged as a "team to watch" in those sweepstakes, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Reynolds, a switch-hitter who would improve the Blue Jays' offensive balance, is one of the most coveted players available through trade, so Toronto will be bidding against numerous other teams. Morosi believes the Jays would need to include one of highly touted prospects Ricky Tiedemann or Orelvis Martinez to have a chance to land Reynolds.

The #BlueJays are a team to watch in the Bryan Reynolds market. They have interest in him and want to add an athletic switch hitter to their outfield. Based on strong industry interest, Jays would likely need to include Tiedemann or Martínez to have high offer. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 5, 2022

The 27-year-old hit .262 with an .807 OPS and 27 home runs in 145 games last season, which was a a down year for him. He is under team control through the 2025 campaign.

Jays have offer on table for lefty starter

Update: Heaney is reportedly joining the Texas Rangers

Toronto has two holes to fill in its 2023 starting rotation with Ross Stripling currently a free agent and neither Yusei Kikuchi or Mitch White showing enough to deserve a locked-in spot for next season. The club has made an offer to southpaw Andrew Heaney to fill one of those roles, according to Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith. The Blue Jays are reportedly one of at least 10 teams to show interest in the 31-year-old.

Heaney enjoyed a terrific — albeit injury-shortened — 2022 campaign for the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting a 3.10 ERA and 13.6 K/9 rate in 16 games. He would be a risky signing for the Jays since his track record before last season is spotty to say the least, but he has a high ceiling if he can stay healthy.

Toronto was "engaged" with Verlander until the end

Justin Verlander ended up signing an enormous contract with the New York Mets on Monday, but it sounds like the Blue Jays were in the hunt until the final hours. Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reports Toronto "remained engaged" with the ace right-hander as late as Sunday. Nicholson-Smith added he heard the Blue Jays were willing to give Verlander a multi-year contract.

Sounds like #BlueJays were willing to go multiple years on Verlander, who landed with Mets for $86.8/2 https://t.co/9pbkp3YEva — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 5, 2022

Blue Jays missed out on Gibson — again

Verlander wasn't the only starter the Blue Jays missed out on, as they were "involved until the end" with new Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Gibson, per Nicholson-Smith. Toronto previously expressed interest in Gibson in 2019 before he signed with the Texas Rangers.

The 35-year-old pitched to a 5.05 ERA over 31 starts for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022.

Twins have called about Blue Jays catchers

The Blue Jays have three MLB-calibre catchers on their roster in Danny Jansen, Gabriel Moreno and Alejandro Kirk, and the Minnesota Twins have touched base to see if they could pry one of them loose, Darren Wolfson of SKOR North Radio and 5 Eyewitness News reports in his latest podcast. The Twins have allegedly also reached out to the Oakland Athletics and Atlanta Braves to inquire about their backstops.

Toronto and Minnesota would have familiarity with one another after linking up for the Jose Berrios trade in 2021.

November 21

Blue Jays in the mix for a former MVP?

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Toronto has expressed interest in Cody Bellinger after the 2019 National League MVP was non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers last week. It's unclear whether the Blue Jays are simply doing due diligence on the new free agent, or if there's serious interest there.

Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, claims his client has already been offered multi-year contracts but would prefer to sign a one-year deal to rebuild his value before cashing in next winter.

Source: #BlueJays reached out to Cody Bellinger's camp to express interest after he was non-tendered.



The Jays' interest was expected, based on their prior trade conversations with the #Dodgers. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 21, 2022

Bellinger's production has fallen off a cliff in recent years and he slashed .210/.265/.389 in 2022. He fills a need in the outfield and hits left-handed, but signing him would be a gamble for Toronto.

November 16

Teoscar Hernandez traded to Mariners

Toronto traded star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners for relief pitcher Erik Swanson and pitching prospect Adam Macko. Swanson owned a 3-2 record with a 1.68 ERA in 53.2 innings for Seattle in 2022, while Macko registered 38 strikeouts in High A.

Jays have their eye on Nimmo

The Jays are reportedly showing interest in free agent OF Brandon Nimmo, according to Morosi.

The #BlueJays are showing interest in free agent OF Brandon Nimmo, sources say; the trade of Teoscar Hernández has freed up a spot in the Toronto lineup to add the left-handed bat they’ve lacked. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 16, 2022

Nimmo, 29, hit 16 home runs and registered 64 RBIs, slashing .274/.367/.433 in 151 games with the New York Mets in 2022. Nimmo can fill in at center-field, allowing George Springer to move into the right-field spot vacated by Hernandez.

November 15

Jays tinker with 40-man roster

The Blue Jays added four prospects to their 40-man roster on Tuesday, electing to protect pitcher Yosver Zulueta and infielders Addison Barger, Spencer Horwitz and Orelvis Martinez from the Rule 5 draft. To make room on the roster, outfielders Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer were designated for assignment, while pitcher Foster Griffin was released.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 INFs Addison Barger, Spencer Horwitz, Orelvis Martinez and RHP Yosver Zulueta have been selected to the Major League roster



🔹 OFs Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer have been designated for assignment



🔹 LHP Foster Griffin has been released pic.twitter.com/RzuMHZVlhf — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 16, 2022

November 11

Jays circling back on Heaney

The Blue Jays were interested in left-hander Andrew Heaney last offseason before he eventually landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. According to Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith, Toronto is one of his suitors again this year after he posted a 3.10 ERA over 14 starts in 2022. Heaney struck out better than 35 percent of the hitters he faced last season and would be a fit for the middle of the Blue Jays' rotation.

November 8

Suarez on Blue Jays' radar

Update: Suarez re-signed with Padres on five-year, $46 million contract

One of the most intriguing names on the relief market is Robert Suarez, who opted out of his deal with the San Diego Padres. The hard-throwing right-hander is on Toronto's radar, per Nicholson-Smith, and it's easy to see the fit. The Blue Jays' bullpen lacked late-inning swing-and-miss relievers behind closer Jordan Romano in 2022, and Suarez posted a 31.9 percent strikeout rate with a 2.27 ERA.

As the #BlueJays seek relief, a name on their radar is Robert Suarez, who posted a 31.9% K rate (MLB avg: 22.1%) en route to a 2.27 ERA for SD in ‘22



Usual caveats apply: it’s early; Jays will check on many arms; Suarez will have many suitors. But a name to watch. Throws 98 — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 9, 2022

Reunion with Stripling in the works?

Ross Stripling enjoyed a phenomenal 2022 campaign and was instrumental in keeping the Blue Jays' rotation afloat after Hyun Jin Ryu's season-ending injury. This is likely the 32-year-old's best chance to secure a longer-term contract, and it's unclear if it makes sense for the Blue Jays to make that type of commitment. The two sides have at least been in touch as they explore their options, according to Nicholson-Smith, so this is still a situation to keep a close eye on.

#BlueJays have been in touch with Ross Stripling & expressed interest in bringing him back



Jays have also had trade interest in their catchers and relievers per Ross Atkins. Possible Jays make a move, but they don’t plan to force anything — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 8, 2022

Blue Jays looking to trade a catcher?

It's no secret the Blue Jays have an embarrassment of riches behind the plate, with Alejandro Kirk, Danny Jansen and Gabriel Moreno all starting-calibre catchers at this point. Rival executives are expecting the Jays to use that depth to patch up other areas of the roster, according to Morosi.

The #BlueJays are expected to trade a catcher this offseason, according to multiple rival execs I’ve spoken with at the GM Meetings. The Jays have an abundance of talent at the position: Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Gabriel Moreno. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 8, 2022

Morosi also speculated that Toronto and the Detroit Tigers could line up as trade partners given the latter's interest in star free agent backstop Willson Contreras. If the Tigers strike out on that signing perhaps they turn their attention north of the border and send a reliever to the Blue Jays in return.

Blue Jays in on Senga?

Speaking at the GM meetings, Atkins said the Blue Jays have a "strong relationship" with Japanese pitching star Kodai Senga's agent. Atkins expects to be in touch with Senga's camp once free agency opens and the right-hander would make sense for Toronto on paper. Senga dominated Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball in 2022, recording a 1.94 ERA over 144 innings.

Ross Atkins said today that the #BlueJays have a “strong relationship” with Kodai Senga’s agent, Joel Wolfe. Atkins said he expects to have dialogue with Senga’s camp. @MLBNetwork @Sportsnet — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 8, 2022

