Blue Jays foiled by the ultimate Big Sexy outing

Bartolo Colon had himself a day on Saturday. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

TORONTO – If you wrote down a list of things you’d hope to see in a Bartolo Colon start it would probably go something like this:

No walks

Very few strikeouts

Some kind of improbable web gem

Extremely high fastball usage

Seven-plus innings

A fastball velocity averaging under 90 mph.

Those are the Big Sexy staples. Sure, Colon is special by virtue of his unique shape and improbable age, but when it comes down to what he actually does on the mound, that about summarizes it.

On Saturday afternoon, the 44-year-old played all the hits on the way to subduing the Toronto Blue Jays in a 7-4 win for the Texas Rangers. His seven-inning three-run outing wasn’t the most dominant you’re going to see, but it was so quintessentially Colon that it was a thing of beauty.

“He’s a master at what he does,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said of the outing. “He picks the plate apart. If you look at his velocity it’s different speed every time. You can’t pick anything up really. It’s amazing.”

For the first three innings he didn’t even allow a hit, feeding the Blue Jays a constant diet of two-seamers that they turned into six grounds, a flyout, a popout, and one of just two strikeouts he managed on the day – getting Lourdes Gurriel Jr. with a nasty changeup:

Via MLB.tv

Colon got touched up a bit in the innings to come, but he never let the Blue Jays put together the kind of big inning they’d need to make a comeback. First Kevin Pillar managed to take him out of the yard, then the Blue Jays cashed in a Teoscar Hernandez triple and finally, Colon generously leant the spotlight to Gurriel, who smacked a 417-foot bomb for his first career home run.

“Bartolo’s a legend,” Gurriel said through translator Josue Peley. “So I was a little bit happier and more pumped up that it was against him.”

Despite the shot, it never felt like Colon relinquished control of the game. Working with his two-seamer that averaged precisely 87 mph and a four-seamer that once climbed as high as 91.7 mph, he controlled the corners of the plate and didn’t give the Blue Jays much to hit all day long. This is what the team’s right-handers had to look at:

Story Continues

Via Baseball Savant

Left-handers didn’t have much more luck when it came to finding centre-cut pitches as they were constantly worked on the outside edge:

Via Baseball Savant

Arguably the biggest and sexiest thing he did all game long was take a hit away from Pillar in the sixth. The Blue Jays’ centre fielder ripped a liner up the middle at 104.4 mph only to see it somehow finds its way into Colon’s leather.

Via MLB.tv

“He’s been doing it for a long time,” Piller said of web gem. “The older he gets, the bigger he gets, he just continues to make to make plays.”

Considering that reaction time is supposed to peak at the age of 24, Colon must have been able to catch bullets a couple decades ago. Nowadays, he still manages to make some of the best defensive plays of any pitcher in the game.

“It’s something that really doesn’t get talked about much. You watch some of these guys like Bartolo, veteran pitchers, once they deliver the ball they’re in a fielding position. They get themselves in position to be a fielder,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said of his starter’s glovework. “Some of the younger pitchers today, they kind of spin off and the violence to their deliveries don’t allow them to be in a fielding position. For a guy that has been around, developed as a power guy, but I believe he was taught to be a fielder after he let the ball go.”

By the time he’d wrapped up his work on Saturday, Colon had checked all the boxes. No walks. Only two K’s. Less than 100 pitches thrown. Ten groundouts to just six flyouts. His fastball usage (72.4 percent) and strike percentage (66.8 percent) would have been extraordinary for just about anyone but him.

It wasn’t a perfect day, but it was about as Bartolo Colon as it gets. Simple, and to the point, just like the man himself when describing his day.

“I was prepared, and this time I was throwing strikes. I feel good.”