Blue Jays flipping clutch narrative at season's critical juncture

The predominant story of the 2023 Toronto Blue Jays season has been one of a group with significant promise not performing to a level befitting of its talent.

With 19 games remaining, that could still be this team's fate, but the narrative has a little bit of nuance to it.

That's because even when this club has appeared to flounder, its fundamentals have seemed relatively solid. For most of the season the Blue Jays have possessed one of the most effective pitching staffs in the majors and an offence that was well above-average by overall context-neutral metrics.

For instance, at the time of Toronto's season low point by FanGraphs' playoff odds (38.4%) — following a loss to the Washington Nationals on August 29 — the team ranked 1st in the majors in ERA (3.69) and had a wRC+ (109) that ranked sixth. That's the profile of an excellent team, but the Blue Jays' record had a different tale to tell as the team sat outside a playoff spot.

That was largely due to Toronto's inability to produce timely hitting that converted its overall offensive prowess into runs. Whether you chalked that up to a statistical anomaly or some kind of flaw in the team's hitting approach, there's no doubt that it held the club back.

In recent days that hasn't been the case. The Blue Jays just finished their 15-game stretch against below-.500 opponents on an 8-2 run, and getting hits when they needed them was a big part of their success.

The Blue Jays are starting to get some timely hitting. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Not only that, but at the same time the team's top rival for a playoff spot — the Texas Rangers — saw their bats fail them at critical moments during the exact same span.

Via FanGraphs

Of course these numbers aren't the only factors in the two teams' fates in recent days. The Rangers' pitching came apart completely against the Houston Astros, for instance. But they played a significant role.

By going 8-2, the Blue Jays took their playoff odds from 38.4% to 79.2%. Meanwhile the 3-7 stretch Texas endured took them from 77.7% to 51.1%.

Once again, not all of that can be attributed to the difference in RISP numbers, but the primary factor dragging down Toronto for much of the season has helped them dig their way out of a hole they found themselves in less than two weeks ago.

That doesn't mean that they've suddenly figured out clutch hitting, and can rely on that to be an asset going forward. It is an indication that their poor results in RISP situations earlier in the year were more likely to be an anomaly than anything else — although it's possible that a lack of results created counterproductive pressure to produce that caused the situation to spiral out of control for a while.

While Toronto's numbers with runners in scoring position over a 10-game sample against weak opponents doesn't prove anything definitive, the team has been strong in those spots for over a month. Since August 1, the Blue Jays have the second-highest average in the majors with RISP (.325) and the fifth-best wRC+ (138).

Even though there are less than 20 games remaining in the Blue Jays' regular season, the story of their 2023 campaign has so many conceivable endings that it's nearly impossible to predict how the whole product will be remembered.

For much of the year it looked like this was going to be a group characterized by its inability produce offence when it mattered. In their last 10 games Toronto has more than doubled its playoff odds with a strong rebuttal to that idea.