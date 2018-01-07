Blue Jays find quality middle-infield depth with savvy Solarte deal

Last season, the Toronto Blue Jays saw a lot of Darwin Barney and Ryan Goins. Far too much in fact.

The duo played in 272 games and made 821 trips to the plate that resulted in an ugly .235/.281/.344 line and -0.9 Wins Above Replacement.

That’s why going into this offseason, shoring up the team’s middle infield was a top priority. Devon Travis and Troy Tulowitzki can theoretically be a strong pair at second and short, but their propensity for making trips to the sick bay means quality depth is an absolute must behind them. Last year, the Blue Jays didn’t have that. It looks like in 2018 they will.

On Saturday they made their second trade of the offseason to that affect, acquiring switch-hitting utility man Yangervis Solarte from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Edward Olivares and Jared Carkuff, as first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan.

Solarte hit .255/.314/.416 in 512 plate appearances with the Padres in 2017, good for 1.1 WAR. Perhaps more importantly for the Blue Jays’ purposes, the 30-year-old played second base, shortstop, third base and even a little left field.

It’s hard to know exactly how Toronto will deploy the utility man at this point. His best position is likely third base, but he can hold his own across the infield and that’s not something the team needs to decide right now. While Solarte isn’t a plus defender at any individual position, he’s not a black hole at any of them, either.

The Venezualan veteran is not enough of a difference maker to demand a starting spot, but he’s good enough to hold one down for an extended period of time. When you’re looking for depth behind an injury prone starter, that’s the perfect profile.