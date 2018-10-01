Blue Jays finally turn the page on ugly era-ending season

There wasn’t much to get excited about this season in Toronto. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The 2018 season will not go down as a campaign for the ages, as far as the Toronto Blue Jays are concerned.

A 73-89 record was clearly brutal, especially for a club that wasn’t looking to rebuild heading into the year, but the up-and-down-and-down-and-down season included more than just losses. There was a messy divorce from a franchise player in Josh Donaldson and very serious and disturbing allegations that precipitated Roberto Osuna’s exit. The team also waved farewell to longtime and well-loved manager John Gibbons, firmly turning the page on an era.

It wasn’t exclusively doom and gloom for the Blue Jays, who were able to see the emergence of a number of a promising young players and the continued growth of future franchise centrepiece Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — albeit somewhat contentiously in the minor leagues.

Overall, though, the silver linings were few and far between. Here’s the quick-and-dirty tale of an unfortunate Blue Jays team.

PRESEASON

The Blue Jays entered the season knowing that quite a bit was going to have to go right for them to make some noise. On paper they were clearly outmatched by both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. Barring some kind of catastrophe for either club, they were set up to engage in a dogfight with the entire American League for the right to go on the road and take on a juggernaut.

For that to happen, Aaron Sanchez and Marco Estrada needed to rebound, Marcus Stroman needed to build on a strong 2017. On the position player side, the Blue Jays needed Justin Smoak to repeat his breakout year and Josh Donaldson to pick up where he left off. None of it was impossible, but expecting all of it to happen at once always felt like a stretch.

That said, beyond the Red Sox, Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros, nobody looked like a sure thing. Somebody was going to need to be the fifth-best team in the AL. The Blue Jays might not have looked like the favourite for that spot, but they were a legitimate candidate, sort of.

APRIL

One of the best parts about April is that everything is new and exciting. While sample sizes are small it’s easy to see good starts as breakouts and dismiss as turnarounds waiting to happen.

In the Blue Jays’ case, guys like Yangervis Solarte and Kevin Pillar exploded out of the blocks while the bullpen looked like a brilliantly-constructed group of diamonds in the rough. J.A. Happ looked to be having the best year of his career and there was plenty of room for growth with the rotation, too. Things were going so well that backup catcher Luke Maile started raking and acquired the nickname “Lukey Barrels.”

There was a prevalent, but now hilariously-misguided, thought that when Stroman and Sanchez returned to form that’s when this team would really get going. The Yankees were looking a little bit vulnerable. No one other than maybe the Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout-led Angels looked like menacing wildcard competition.

By no means were things going to be easy, but there was no reason this club couldn’t be in the hunt.

MAY

Reality hit the Blue Jays with a thud in May.

They started to deal with the same problem they dealt with all season: A lack of top-end difference-makers. Smoak put up a healthy 0.5 WAR, on the back of a .244/.404/.462 line, but nobody else produced in a noteworthy way offensively. This was Donaldson’s healthiest month, but he hit at a league-average clip and wasn’t the all-around superstar the club so desperately needed. The lineup as a whole slashed a grisly .224/.300/.387.

On the pitching side, things weren’t much better. Happ’s performance went from revelatory to journeyman. Sanchez failed to find his footing. The bullpen also fell off a cliff, but in most games it didn’t matter. The Blue Jays got behind early and they could not score. The starters posted a 4-16 record. The team posted a 9-19 record.

Beyond the dreadful play on the field the dominant event was Osuna’s assault arrest and the resulting 75-game suspension. Not a lot was known at the time — even now the details are mainly hearsay — but everyone knew that it was really, really bad. It cast a shadow of both the player and the franchise. It was a turning point, after which hope was awfully hard to come by.

By the end of May the Blue Jays were 25-31. Technically it wasn’t an insurmountable hole, but the type of team that could climb out of it would need to be awfully special and have a little bit of good luck.

The 2018 Blue Jays were not special in the least and they certainly didn’t have any good luck.

JUNE

From a record perspective, June wasn’t an awful month for the Blue Jays as they went 14-12. It felt so much worse than that, though.

It was the month that took the Blue Jays to the halfway mark of the season and cemented their status as a non-contender. At the same time the Yankees, Mariners and Athletics all surged ahead, making it 100 percent clear that Toronto was not in the hunt.

From a player perspective, Estrada had an ultimately-fruitless bounce-back month and Tyler Clippard and Ryan Tepera looked sturdy replacing Osuna. Randal Grichuk and Teoscar Hernandez both absolutely mashed, giving the Blue Jays something to dream about for the future of their outfield corners. On the flip side Pillar and Smoak both scuffled, Jaime Garcia continued to be a disaster and the painfully-mediocre Sam Gaviglio got underway.

Perhaps the only legitimate bright spot was Ryan Borucki making his big league debut and at the end of the month the Blue Jays officially waved the white flag by shipping Steve Pearce to the Red Sox.

Not that Pearce is a difference maker, but you don’t trade useful veterans to division rivals unless your season is going down the drain.

JULY

July was probably the most interesting month of the season. At this point it was 100 percent clear the club would be selling off their veterans for prospects, so it was just a matter of who was going in exchange for what.

The Blue Jays didn’t have any big-time rentals to sell due to Donaldson’s injuries and Happ cooling off at the worst possible time. They did have quantity to move, though, and along with Happ they moved John Axford, Aaron Loup, Seunghwan Oh and Osuna. They didn’t get back any big ticket prospects, but Toronto added valuable depth to the organization.

When a season goes horrifically awry the best direction a team can go is to do a little restocking, and the Blue Jays accomplished that. Nothing they did was particularly exciting, but they weren’t in a position to do something that exciting. The fact they were doing anything at all was a nice change of pace considering the team hadn’t been playing meaningful baseball for weeks.

The Osuna trade was the big one both in terms of return and the franchise coming to the conclusion they didn’t want someone with such horrific allegations over his head on the squad. They don’t deserve a ton of credit for taking the moral high ground, though, as GM Ross Atkins referred to Osuna as the team’s closer in no uncertain terms shortly before trading him. Either Atkins was willing to have Osuna back and changed his mind or was willing not to condemn him in any way in an attempt to create a better climate for trading him. Either way, not great.

On the field, Kendrys Morales awoke from a months-long slumber and began to rake, Solarte began his descent into the abyss, and Borucki started to take off, but that ultimately felt like rather small potatoes in comparison to the team reconfiguration through trades.

AUGUST

August might have been the most grim chapter of Toronto’s season — its 13-15 record didn’t reflect the ugliness.

That ugliness centred around the departure of Donaldson. The club’s franchise player’s health was in question all month, and the countdown to the waiver deadline was fraught with speculation. All the Blue Jays had to do was get the third baseman into a minor league game or two and they’d be able to get him out the door, but as the Doomsday Clock ticked down it seemed more and more likely they wouldn’t be able to shed the veteran star who they clearly didn’t want to retain in the short or long term.

Ultimately, the Blue Jays were able to swing a deal at the 11th hour but it left a bad taste in the mouths of many, including some opposing teams who weren’t certain the trade with the Cleveland Indians was legitimate given his physical state. Thanks to a fortuitous rain delay, everything seemed to be above-board on paper, but there’s no doubt the transaction was on the greasier side.

There was also the PR disaster of shipping a player who might have been the best position player to don a Blue Jays uniform for the dreaded “player to be named later.” That player turned out to be Julian Merryweather, a guy arguably too old to be called a prospect with a number of health issues and unimpressive numbers at Triple-A. Suffice it to say that’s a difficult sell for the fan base.

The only real benefactors were the Indians, who got a high-ceiling dart throw for virtually nothing.

At the beginning of the month the Blue Jays were borderline unwatchable as they weren’t playing meaningful baseball and the lineups they ran out included almost no one who had a chance to be part of their future. The club’s top rookie, Borucki, encountered some serious struggles as well.

The light appeared at the end of the tunnel later in the month as Danny Jansen and Billy McKinney joined the club to give it a youthful jolt and Morales reached the precipice of MLB history with his seven-game home run streak. It definitely wasn’t enough to make up for such a grisly month, though.

SEPTEMBER

For the first time since the club hit their May cliff, Blue Jays baseball felt worthwhile.

Sure, the wins and losses didn’t matter, but the performances did. Borucki was joined by Thomas Pannone and Sean Reid-Foley in the rotation and all of a sudden it was possible to imagine a Blue Jays starting five with three affordable youngsters and a resurgent Sanchez-Stroman duo. Reid-Foley, in particular, was electric, showing off the impressive swing-and-miss ability that gives him the highest ceiling of the three.

The position player side wasn’t devoid of excitement either. Jansen continued to impress and Reese McGuire also looked the part of a big-league catcher, potentially putting Maile’s backup job in jeopardy at some point. Rowdy Tellez exploded onto the scene with a historic doubles spree and added a couple of home runs throughout the month for good measure. Jonathan Davis showed a little bit of a spark in the field and on the bases. The potential superstars, Guerrero and Bo Bichette, did not make an appearance, but a number of players who could be complementary pieces were showcased.

Beyond the implications for the future, the product on the field was just more fun to watch. The club was able to swipe a few more bases and defensive highlights weren’t as hard to come by — though there was an uptick in mistakes, too. All-in-all the idea of tuning in to a Blue Jays game for three-plus hours became a far more attractive proposition.

At the very end the team confirmed what had long been rumoured and understood to be a fact: that they were moving on from their longtime manager. Gibbons will be long remembered around Toronto and his departure, while both expected and justifiable, injected more emotion into the season’s final days than most teams going nowhere experience. Even in a year where the Blue Jays lost their franchise player, for many, Gibbons was the toughest to see go.

There’s no way to sugarcoat 2018 was a good season for the Blue Jays because it wasn’t — on or off the field. At the very end the club gave a small preview of the future and the contentious 2019 roster battles to come, which helped salvage a miserable six-month journey. Ultimately, though, any Blue Jays fan who wants to invest much time reminiscing on the season that was is some kind of masochist.