Blue Jays fans rattled Braves won World Series despite having fewer wins than Toronto

Blue Jays fans are in their feelings after the 88-win Braves won the World Series. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Watching the Atlanta Braves celebrate winning the World Series on Tuesday night left a bad taste in a lot of Toronto Blue Jays fans' mouths.

The victory was well-earned after an extremely impressive playoff run, and beloved former Jays general manager Alex Anthopoulos became the first Canadian GM in MLB history to win a title. But it was the regular-season win total that left Toronto fans wondering what could have been.

Atlanta benefitted from playing in the National League East — arguably the worst division in MLB — and took just 88 wins into the postseason. The 88-73 record was the worst of any playoff team this season and worse than two franchises that missed out on October baseball altogether.

One of those teams was the Blue Jays, who amassed 91 wins in the ultra-competitive American League East. All they got for their efforts was a fourth-place finish in the division and the opportunity to watch the playoffs from the couch.

Rubbing salt in the wound for Toronto fans was that their team won all six head-to-head matchups against Atlanta this season. It certainly left a good portion of Blue Jays nation shaking their heads.

Blue Jays: 91 wins, missed playoffs

Braves: 88 wins, won World Series title — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) November 3, 2021

Congrats to the World Series champion Atlanta Braves, who won 3 less games than the Toronto Blue Jays this season. — Anthony Bruno (@AnthonyMBruno) November 3, 2021

i’m gonna forever remember that the 88 win braves won the world series and the 91 win blue jays didn’t even make the playoffs — maddie (@maddiecholette) November 3, 2021

The Blue Jays are a better team than the Atlanta Braves. And the Atlanta Braves are about to win the World Series while the Jays didn't even make the playoffs. Sums up the issues with #MLB right there. — Aren Bergstrom (Listen to 3 Brothers Filmcast) (@ArenBergstrom) November 3, 2021

As the winners of 6/6 games vs the Braves this year, the Toronto Blue Jays are by default the World Series winners.



I don't make the rules. — Kate (@OhKStan) November 3, 2021

The Atlanta Braves are going to win the World Series after winning less regular season games to qualify for the playoffs as NL East champs, than the Blue Jays did to finish 4th in the AL East. The divisional playoff system in baseball needs to change. #BlueJays #MLB — Beyond the Diamond (@fantasybasebll1) November 3, 2021

Reminder the Braves had the 12th-best record in baseball this year, behind the Blue Jays and Mariners, whose seasons ended on October 3rd. It's been said already, but they really owe a debt of gratitude to the Mets and Phillies for being completely inept. — Matt Manley (@Matt_Manley) November 3, 2021

The Atlanta Braves pick three spots ahead of the Blue Jays in the 2022 MLB draft, because that makes sense. — bk (@_bkuh_) November 3, 2021

