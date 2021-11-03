  • Oops!
Blue Jays fans rattled Braves won World Series despite having fewer wins than Toronto

Michael Hoad
·Writer
·3 min read
Blue Jays fans are in their feelings after the 88-win Braves won the World Series. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Watching the Atlanta Braves celebrate winning the World Series on Tuesday night left a bad taste in a lot of Toronto Blue Jays fans' mouths.

The victory was well-earned after an extremely impressive playoff run, and beloved former Jays general manager Alex Anthopoulos became the first Canadian GM in MLB history to win a title. But it was the regular-season win total that left Toronto fans wondering what could have been.

Atlanta benefitted from playing in the National League East — arguably the worst division in MLB — and took just 88 wins into the postseason. The 88-73 record was the worst of any playoff team this season and worse than two franchises that missed out on October baseball altogether.

One of those teams was the Blue Jays, who amassed 91 wins in the ultra-competitive American League East. All they got for their efforts was a fourth-place finish in the division and the opportunity to watch the playoffs from the couch.

Rubbing salt in the wound for Toronto fans was that their team won all six head-to-head matchups against Atlanta this season. It certainly left a good portion of Blue Jays nation shaking their heads.

