Blue Jays reportedly extend GM Ross Atkins through 2020 season

The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly extended general manager Ross Atkins through the 2020 season. (Photo by Nick Turchiaro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays extended general manager Ross Atkins through the 2020 season, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.

Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro declined to comment on Atkins’ status when asked by Nicholson-Smith, and no further details beyond the 2020 season were reported.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It could be considered a polarizing move, with the Blue Jays currently playing at a 61-win pace, their worst season in decades.

Shapiro and Atkins both joined the Blue Jays in 2015, coming over from the Cleveland Indians organization.

Although they’ve been credited with stocking the farm system with plenty of promising talent, the Blue Jays are coming off two consecutive losing seasons since falling in the ALCS in 2016, and barring a miraculous series of circumstances, are bound for another disappointing year.

More Blue Jays coverage from Yahoo Sports