Blue Jays first-round draft pick shares touching moment with family during MLB Draft

West Virginia's Alek Manoah of the West Virginia University Mountaineers. (Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two months into the 2019 MLB season and it’s already been a pretty forgettable year for the Blue Jays.

The team is well below .500, sitting 17.5 games behind the New York Yankees for top spot in the AL East. The only bright spot on an otherwise dreary campaign was the MLB debut of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a prodigy that already has Blue Jays fans focused less on the present and more on the future.

Monday’s MLB Draft gave Jays fans another reason to be excited about what’s to come.

With the 11th pick, the Jays selected West Virginia pitcher Alek Manoah, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound monster on the mound. The right-handed pitcher got his 2019 season off to an incredible start with a 9-4 record and a 2.08 ERA in 16 starts with the Mountaineers.

That body of work includes two complete game shutouts, with 141 strikeouts in 108 innings pitched.

The Blue Jays have to be excited about such a promising prospect, and as you can see below, it’s safe to assume Monoah is jacked up to be heading north of the border as well.

It may take some time before we see Monoah take the mound for the Blue Jays, but those still paying attention have another potential stud to get excited about.

