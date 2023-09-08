Blue Jays' Danny Jansen has surgery on finger, done for regular season

The Blue Jays will be without catcher Danny Jansen for the remainder of the regular season. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Toronto Blue Jays will be without catcher Danny Jansen for the remainder of the regular season following surgery on his broken middle finger.

Manager John Schneider relayed the news on Friday after the backstop had a pin inserted into his fractured right middle finger earlier this week. The 28-year-old's status for October and beyond has also not been ruled out as of yet by the club.

Jansen has once again struggled to remain healthy this season, as has been a theme throughout his career. Back in May, the catcher hit the IL due to a strained groin.

The injury marks a significant blow to the Blue Jays as they continue to jostle for position in the Wild Card standings. Currently, the club sits half a game up on the Texas Rangers for the final Wild Card spot, who the Jays will welcome to town for a pivotal four-game set next week following a series against the Kansas City Royals.

As for Jansen, the Blue Jays catcher is forced to cut short arguably the most productive campaign of his career after just 86 games. The spectacled catcher set a new high water mark with 17 home runs while slashing a productive .228/.312/.474 — good for third on Toronto with a .786 OPS.

Toronto will continue to turn their catching duties over to Alejandro Kirk in the meantime, who has been particularly effective this month since being handed the reigns. That has included an effective series against the Oakland Athletics, as well as a September that has started with three doubles and five walks over his past two series.

Additionally, Daulton Varsho has reportedly also taken reps with catcher's gear in recent days following Jansen's injury, though he has not made an appearance behind the dish for the Blue Jays this season. Varsho caught 26 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season.

It wasn't all bad news for the Blue Jays Friday evening, however. In addition to an update on Jansen, the Jays activated shortstop Bo Bichette from the IL, after the middle infielder spent the minimum 10 days on the shelf due to a quad injury.