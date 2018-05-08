Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna reportedly arrested for domestic assault

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was reportedly arrested early Tuesday morning for domestic assault, according to the Toronto Sun.

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was arrested early Tuesday morning for domestic assault. According to a police report Osuna has been charged with assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 18, 2018, in room 114. #BlueJays — steve buffery (@Beezersun) May 8, 2018





Osuna was charged with assault, and is set to appear in court in June.

Details surrounding the incident have not been released just yet. Major League Baseball released a statement Tuesday, saying it has placed Osuna on administrative leave for now.

Official MLB statement on Roberto Osuna: “MLB takes all allegations of this nature very seriously. We are investigating the circumstances and have placed Roberto Osuna on Administrative Leave in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.”#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 8, 2018





The Blue Jays support that decision.

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays regarding Roberto Osuna. pic.twitter.com/ZnPOCjDSoR — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 8, 2018





In 15 1/3 innings, the 23-year-old Osuna has a 2.93 ERA and nine saves for the Blue Jays.

Under MLB’s domestic violence policy, Osuna will be subject to a suspension by the league no matter what happens from here. Rob Manfred has issued suspensions to a number of players who were charged with domestic assault even when those charges are dropped. Aroldis Chapman, José Reyes and Jeurys Familia all received suspensions under those circumstances.

The Blue Jays were scheduled to give away 15,000 Osuna t-shirts prior to Thursday’s game, but that event has been cancelled by the team.

