Blue Jays claim infielder Valera off waivers, add three players to training pool

The Toronto Blue Jays claimed infielder Breyvic Valera off waivers from the San Diego Padres on Thursday while making three more additions to their player pool for the upcoming MLB season.

Right-handed pitcher Bryan Baker, infielder Patrick Kivlehan and outfielder Josh Palacios were added to the pool of players who will be at the team's summer camp.

Training is supposed to begin Friday, with the 60-game regular season slated to start July 23 or 24.

Toronto had named 58 players to its pool last week. Each team can have a maximum of 60, meaning the Blue Jays would need to remove at least two players.

Valera, 28, batted .234 in 17 MLB games last season, splitting time between the New York Yankees and the Blue Jays. He hit his first career home run on the final day of the regular season.

Valera has a .223 batting average over 54 career MLB games while playing for five teams.

The Blue Jays announced later Thursday they will be training for the upcoming season at Rogers Centre after they obtained special permission from the Canadian government to use the Toronto stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press